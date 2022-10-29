‘Jersey Shore’ Episodes Where ‘The Situation’ Took Things Too Far

The original Jersey Shore is getting a second look thanks to a sequel of sorts, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on MTV. Now into its fifth season, Vacation looks at the cast of characters after they moved on with their lives following their initial run on reality TV that premiered more than a decade ago.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino | Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino isn’t exactly a role model for young men. His reputation was so damaging at one point Abercrombie & Fitch paid him a substantial sum of money to not wear its clothing, according to The Guardian.

Yeah, The Situation was sleazy at best and misogynistic at worst. Take a look at three times he took things too far.

The Situation got a sobering reminder from JWoww in Season 1

Jenni “JWoww” Farley and the gang partied hard in Atlantic City one weekend. (Because where else would Jersey Shore socialites with nothing better to do go?) She puked at a nightclub after she got too drunk and asked The Situation to walk her back to her hotel room.

RELATED: ‘Jersey Shore’s Earliest and Raunchiest Days Are Celebrated in New MTV Special

Well, The Situation was too entranced (read: turned on) by his own, well, situation and refused to help her. Bad call, Mike. When he finally showed up at the hotel room, JWoww sobered up enough to let him have it and backhanded him in the mouth.

Message: When your friend needs help, don’t do what The Situation did. If anything, Jersey Shore served as an anthology of how not to behave on a regular basis.

Someone doesn’t tolerate The Situation’s bedroom moves

Look up the term “amorous” in the Urban Dictionary, and you might find photos of The Situation doing what he does best: trying to sleep with any woman after only knowing her for a few hours. That’s what happened in Season 2, episode 12. Mike brought a brunette home, while Pauly D brought a blonde.

After several failed attempts, The Situation finally gave up by saying he’ll get her a Vitamin Water. She retorted, “You should have gotten an easier girl.” He complained directly to her about how someone doesn’t come over to a guy’s house at 5 a.m. to play checkers.

Again, she stood her ground by saying, “I never said anything about checkers, old man.” Ouch.

Getting Between Sammi and Ronnie in Season 3

Ah, Season 3 and that trip to Miami. What better way to celebrate being liberated from your inhibitions than by going to Miami? In the case of Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, going to Miami almost ruined their relationship.

Or was it The Situation trying to fix their situation that ruined it? Mike told both of them separately to break up and move on. Ronnie didn’t take that too well and couldn’t decide who to lash out at. Finally, The Situation apologized, but was it too little, too late?

To their credit, Sammie and Ronnie tried to make it work before they separated in August 2014, telling Us Weekly they had “grown apart.” Yeah, The Situation shouldn’t be a relationship therapist any time soon. But at least he didn’t cause this reality TV couple to split.

RELATED: ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’: This One Cast Member Is ‘Carrying the Show’ Fans Claim