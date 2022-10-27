‘Jersey Shore: Family Reunion’ Fans Believe Angelina Pivarnick Treated ‘Unfairly’ by Mike Sorrentino When It Comes to Her Personal Life

MTV will present the second half of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation‘s reunion episode, effectively closing the book on season 5. However, as fans saw during part one, the personal relationship between Mike Sorrentino and Angelina Pivarnick remains on thin ice. Sorrentino walked off stage after some tense words between them, leaving the remaining cast members unsure how or if the reunion would proceed.

Sorrentino walked off the set of the reunion set

In a tweet promoting the MTV series’s upcoming installment, Sorrentino and Pivarnick butted heads. A video clip showed all the castmates seated for the reunion recap episode. Alongside Sorrentino and Pivarnick sat Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese.

Guadagnino opened the clip with “here we go,” followed by Polizzi discussing her alter-ego Dren.

However, things got heated when Sorrentino discussed his involvement in Pivarnick’s personal life. He said, “she has a condition known as liabetes.” Pivarnick responded directly to his remarks, saying, “my life is none of your f****** business.”

“You just can’t play anymore,” said Sorrentino before walking off the set, leading to a shocked reaction from his fellow castmates. “Where is he going?” someone questioned off-camera as the reality star walked into his dressing room and closed the door.

Some ‘Jersey Shore: Family Reunion’ fans believe Angelina Pivarnick’s treated ‘unfairly’ by Mike Sorrentino

In a Reddit post, fans discussed why other cast members are allowed to have their personal privacy while Pivarnick’s life is an open book. Fans responded to a tweet posted to a group chat. The initial thread claimed Polizzi doesn’t talk about her husband, Farley doesn’t discuss her ex-husband, and DelVecchio doesn’t discuss his daughter. Therefore, why is it so crucial that Pivarnick reveals all to Sorrentino?

“If Angelina doesn’t want her divorce or relationships discussed, she shouldn’t bring it up either. She brought her relationship to the show, to begin with, so naturally, having to show when that relationship ends is the effect of that. That’s what signing up for a reality tv show is, unfortunately,” wrote one fan on Reddit.

“I get pissed off. Especially Angelina is expected to apologize to everyone for everything when nobody would even dare think about doing the same,” noted a second viewer.

“Angelina never said she doesn’t want to talk about her divorce. She doesn’t appreciate that Mike and Jenni were so invested in her divorce, causing all kinds of extra unnecessary drama and making it worse on her,” a third viewer shared.

The ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ cast will return for at least two more seasons

In a June 2022 episode of the Here’s the Sitch podcast, Sorrentino revealed plans for further seasons of the MTV series. “We also did get greenlit for another season — actually two seasons — of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” he said.

If season 6 follows the premiere pattern of season 5, fans should see new episodes either in December 2022 or January 2023. The cast participates in a rolling style of taping. This means the crew is continually filming at their homes and during get-togethers to stockpile footage for the season.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.

