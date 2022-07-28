‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Cast Filming Reunion Special Despite Drama Unfolding Between Angelina and Mike in Season 5B

Angelina Pivarnick and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino have “beef” in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5. However, that’s not stopping them from filming a reunion episode with the rest of the cast. Here’s what we know about the upcoming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reunion. We also have some ideas regarding the topics most likely to be discussed during the special.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Cast Season 5 | MTV

Mike and Angelina’s ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 5 feud

The second half of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 features all-new drama centering around information Mike has on Angelina‘s “side pieces.” It all started when Mike spoke with Chris Larangeira, who claims Angelina is responsible for leaking the speech audio from their 2019 wedding. Mike was also in contact with Joe “Old Bridge” Tarallo, who fans will remember from the doorbell footage in season 4.

Instead of reaching out to Angelina directly, the roommates believed what Mike’s sources had to say. As a result, Angelina hasn’t participated in many of the JSFV Season 5 activities thus far, including their trip to El Paso.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ cast filming a reunion special

Despite the on-screen tension between Angelina and many of the roommates, everyone appears to be willing to film for the special. Earlier this week, the cast posted photos and videos to Instagram about filming. This makes sense, considering the drama in the show took place a few months ago, but is airing now.

On July 28, Angelina posted a boomerang to her Instagram Stories. The post showed a monitor reading: “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Reunion.” Mike and Jenni “JWoww” Farley also posted footage from the reunion set.

Happy Jerzday ? pic.twitter.com/cExjEdzugs — Mike The Situation ☝? (@ItsTheSituation) July 28, 2022

When will the reunion episode air?

Based on the show’s Wikipedia page, these are the titles of the next three Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episodes:

“Mike Stirs the Pot”

“You’re a Cheater!”

“San Diego (Part 1)”

We can assume there will be a “San Diego (Part 2).” However, it’s unclear if that will be part of season 5 or kick off season 6. If season 5 ends with “San Diego (Part 1),” the reunion special could air immediately after or the following week. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates.

What the ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ reunion will most likely cover

So far, the focus of season 5 has been Angelina’s divorce and Mike’s involvement in it. Most fans saw this coming ahead of the season 5 release — the promo images featured Mike with a gas can reading: “Mike ‘The Instigation.'”

As a result, the reunion will likely focus on the drama Mike’s conversations with Chris and “Old Bridge” created. Of course, the reunion special won’t likely dwell on this drama. We’ll probably get a highlight reel from the season and possibly even some bloopers, which fans always love.

The biggest thing that could come out of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reunion is a season 6 announcement. We know the show has been confirmed for two more seasons, but it’s unclear if that means seasons 6 and 7 or season 6 part A and B.

Stay tuned for updates on all things Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Watch new episodes every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

