‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Star Mike Sorrentino Leaks Details of Cast’s Relationship With Ronnie Ortiz-Magro: ‘TBD’

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Mike Sorrentino is known for speaking his truth. Therefore when asked about the cast’s current relationship with longtime friend and former cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike leaked details of how Ronnie fits in, if at all, with the current cast.

The cast of MTV’s ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ in 2018.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro stepped back from ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ in 2021

Ronnie stepped back from the show in May 2021 to focus on his mental health. Shortly after being arrested for domestic violence spring of the same year, Ronnie shared a statement to his Instagram story. He announced he would leave the series to focus on his journey to overall wellness.

He posted a statement on his Instagram story. Ronnie wrote, “After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long.

“My number one goal now is facing my struggles head-on. This process will be difficult, but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and father I can for my daughter,” the statement concluded.

Ronnie appeared on the MTV series in Aug. 2022, where he sat down with Mike Sorrentino for dinner at a New Jersey restaurant. “Haven’t been on the East Coast in a while,” said Ronnie in the episode.

He continued, “Been a long year, and it’s been a lot of doing the right thing, just being a full-time dad and being sober, you know. I am living my best life, one day at a time.”

Mike Sorrentino spills details of the cast’s relationship with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Mike Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Paul DelVecchio of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ | Presley Ann/Getty Images

In an interview for TooFab, Mike addressed Ronnie’s absence and the cast’s feelings toward him. He suggested Ronnie needed to apologize.

“He needs to, you know what I mean, and that would be up to him. {Ronnie] needs to have relationships with everyone,” Mike explained. The group gathers for filming twice a year and socializes during significant life events.

“It can’t just be once every couple of months. I keep telling [Ronnie] that he needs to keep relationships with the cast. That would remain to be seen, and that would be up to him,” he continued.

“Seeing him in the future is definitely a TBD. I hope he has taken this time off seriously, and I’m sure he is in a better place. There might be an opportunity in the future to see him again. But that wouldn’t be up to me,” Mike concluded.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ new season takes the cast to several locales

MTV’s description of the show‘s newest season is jam-packed with content. It reads: “Following an explosive season five that tested friendships like never before, ‘Jerzdays’ are back with one vacation after another as the Shore family fist pumps their way across the country for the first time.”

“Between hitting wine country for the launch of Nicole’s new wine label and South Carolina for Mike’s celebrity cornhole tournament to the final stop in New Orleans for a jaw-dropping extended-family getaway, the squad continues to take every trip up a notch.”

Finally, “While change is in the air for Mike and Lauren as they prepare for their second child, Vinny makes his dancing debut on ABC’s Dancing with The Stars, and newly-divorced Angelina is on the hunt for love. As always, wherever this group goes, the drama follows – leading up to a bombshell no one saw coming.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.