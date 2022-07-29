‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Episode 18: Jenni and Daughter Meilani Mathews Deliver Moving Speeches at KultureCity Event

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 18 celebrates Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s work with KultureCity, an organization that supports children and adults with Autism. KultureCity’s Hero Kulture Gala took place in April 2022. MTV cameras were there to capture the big night, as revealed in “Messy Mike.” Learn more about Jenni’s work with the nonprofit. Also, find out how Jenni’s daughter Meilani stole the show in the sweetest way.

Jenni Farley joined KultureCity’s board after Greyson’s Autism diagnosis

In June 2021, Showbiz Cheat Sheet spoke with Jenni about her work with KultureCity. The reality TV star has been on the board for what “feels like forever” (in the best of ways).

“It was such a meant-to-be situation,” Jenni told us. “It’s such an incredible organization. I call it a family.”

Jenni first discovered KultureCity after her son, Greyson Mathews, had a “really bad experience at an airport.” At the time, Greyson had trouble understanding things like the TSA, waiting in line, and other security measures. Eventually, Greyson “just lost it.”

“He was non-verbal and when our flight was delayed, he just lost it,” Jenni told us. “I didn’t know how to handle the situation and everyone just stared and it was so uncomfortable.”

KultureCity helps adults and children with Autism by offering sensory accessibility and inclusion

During our conversation last year, Jenni also explained what KultureCity does for people with sensory issues. “They bring sensory inclusion certifications to airports, arenas, really anywhere,” Jenni said. “Inclusion is our number one priority, especially with my son.”

According to their website, KultureCity is all about “making the nevers possible.” Through programs like Sensory Inclusive Certification, Sensory Bags, and the Sensory Activation Vehicle (S.A.V.E), KultureCity strives to make the world more inclusive no matter where you are.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ episode features KultureCity Hero Kulture gala

In “Messy Mike,” Jenni, her fiancé Zack “24” Carpinello, Greyson, and her daughter Meilani attend the gala at Tao. What’s more, Jenni’s Jersey Shore roommates were also in attendance. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren, Deena Cortese and her husband Chris, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi showed up to support their castmate.

During the event, Jenni gave a moving speech about Greyson and her work with the organization. “At KultureCity, we create sensory accessibility and inclusion for those with invisible disabilities,” Jenni said.

“My goal … is to make every airport sensory inclusive certified so no family goes through what I went through. By telling Greyson’s story, Greyson has become a hero to so many. His journey helps other families know there are people like myself fighting to make the limits limitless.” Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

Meilani Mathews’ speech in support of her brother Greyson

After concluding, Jenni’s daughter Meilani took the microphone to say a few words. “Hello, I’m Meilani,” she began, admitting she didn’t “really know how to do speeches.”

“I’m really glad I have a brother like this,” she continued. Meilani added: “I get to go on his therapy with him and hang out with him sometimes. And at school I do my homework with him and he kind of helps me sometimes too. He’s a really nice brother to have around and he’s always so supportive.”

How to support KultureCity

To learn more about Jenni’s involvement with KultureCity and what the organization does, visit their website. Additionally, you can make donations to KultureCity directly.

