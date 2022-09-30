‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Fans Call This ‘Awesome’ Cast Member a ‘Gem’ After Violent Season 5 Fight

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans couldn’t believe the violent fight that broke out during the latest episode of the MTV series. A family fun day turned sour as tensions between Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick came to a head, subsequently involving Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Nikki Hall in the drama. One cast member remained calm and collected throughout it all, leading fans to call them “awesome” and a “gem” on social media.

A violent fight shocked ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ fans

The night’s tensions piggybacked from a Sept. 22 episode of the MTV series. The castmates played “Wild ‘N Out” at the Wild ‘N Out Sports Bar and Arcade in San Diego with show stars Nick Cannon and Justina Valentine. Teams of men vs. women were assembled and played for an appreciation post on Instagram.

After several episodes where Pivarnick and Guadagnino appeared calm and caring toward one another, the longtime adversaries switched gears. The men lost. Therefore, Guadagnino paid up via an appreciation post for Pivarnick on social media. However, he followed up his initial statement with a JK (just kidding) statement, infuriating Pivarnick.

Subsequently, Pivarnick threw water on Guadagnino, getting Hall, sitting nearby, wet. In turn, Hall poured a whole bottle of water on Pivarnick.

Grabbing a nearby glass filled with red wine, Pivarnick tossed it at Hall, then locked herself in a nearby room. Hall grabbed an entire wine bottle and rushed the door with DelVecchio, who broke it down so Hall could retaliate. The resulting conflict left Pivarnick covered in water, wine, and tears as the remaining cast retreated to their rooms. However, only two cast members remained to console their castmate.

Fans reacted to ‘awesome’ Chris Buckner’s commentary, calling him a ‘gem’ in the chaos

In the wake of the chaos, Chris and Deena Buckner tried to console Pivarnick, whose reaction stemmed from the internal emotional distress caused by her divorce from Chris Larangeria.

While Deena repeatedly told Pivarnick to “take a shower” and calm down, Chris tried to console his castmate by speaking calmly and respectfully toward her. Fans reacted to his gentle nature on Reddit.

“Can we appreciate this gem?” asked one fan underneath a photo of Chris in a confessional.

“He is absolute king energy. He spoke facts when he said it doesn’t matter if it was a little water or a lot. Nikki just wanted to get even! He would not let Angelina create a fake narrative,” wrote a second Reddit user.

“The sweetest significant other by far, he’s awesome,” penned a third viewer.

“He’s awesome. Confident but not arrogant, funny, seems chill,” noted a fourth fan of the series.

Deena Cortese reacted to her husband Chris Buckner’s actions

Deena responded to her husband’s calm attitude during the tumultuous series scene. She tweeted, “Haha, always the voice of reason .. he keeps my crazy a** sane.”

Fans agreed with the mom of two, showering Chris with praise.

“Your husband is awesome,” wrote one Twitter user.

“He’s such a good guy; he’s a keeper,” another social media fan of the couple agreed.

“Chris is the most decent person on this show. The cast should all be more like Chris,” tweeted a third fan.

The fallout from the explosive fight continues during the Oct. 7 episode of the series, which airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.

