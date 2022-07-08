‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Fans Have Had Enough of the Series ‘Forced Drama’

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans have had enough of the “forced drama.” After five seasons of the MTV spinoff series, some viewers are angry over storylines that appear to be pushed by production. However, on the flip side, they are also grateful for conflict that seems to harken back to the early days of the MTV series.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ stars Angelina Pivarnick, Mike Sorrentino, and Jenni Farley | MTV/YouTube

Season 5 of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ is split into two parts

The fifth season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation splits into two parts.

The series stars Mike Sorrentino, Jenni Farley, Deena Cortese, Nicole Polizzi, Pauly DelVecchio, Angelina Pivarnick. and Vinny Guadagnino.

The first half of the season premiered on January 6, 2022. Filming locations included New Jersey and Las Vegas, LA, California, and a vacation to the Florida Keys at the Isla Bella Beach Resort.

Storylines included the birth of Sorrentino’s son Romeo Reign and Cortese’s son Cameron Theo.

Also featured were Sorrentino’s baptism, the continuing marriage struggles between Pivarnick and husband Chris Larangeira, and Guadagnino moving back to the East Coast after attempting life as a West Coast resident.

Some viewers are tired of the series ‘forced drama’

After five seasons where the cast attempts to move on from their childhood antics into a more adult lifestyle with a bit of fun thrown in, some viewers were tired of what they believed was “forced drama” for ratings.

Many viewers took to Reddit to question how much is real or staged in a post called “Jersey Shore Family Vacation, S5 E14, Spill The Tea.”

Some fans discussed how, after several seasons where there was no conflict, the second half of season five brings all the drama.

“These last two episodes are already better than the show’s last few seasons. The last good season of Family Vacation was the season when 24/Jenni were beefing with Angelina. It’s been downhill since. Once again, Angelina is saving the show. You all s*** on her, but there would be no show without her this time around,” wrote one follower.

“Nah, too much-forced drama,” claimed a second fan.

“Maybe they should just stop, it’s not interesting anymore, and when they force the drama between roommates, it backfires in production’s face,” they continued.

“All Angelina’s drama is forced. Her husband is a victim of this. She’s even spreading her rumors this season while being on camera. The rest of the cast go along with it cause they only want to scream at her and not each other,” penned a third Reddit user.

“Why is Mike so obsessed with Angelina? It would be sweet if it were a genuine concern, but it seems like he wants to get tea,” a fourth fan shared.

Angelina decided not to watch this season of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

Decided to not live tweet because I’m not watching the show. I’m too hurt by a lot of things. THis season is going to be hard for me mentally. #JSFamilyVacation — Angelina Marie (@angelinamtvjs) June 24, 2022

Pivarnick often live tweets during Thursday evenings with fans of the series.

However, she decided she needed a little break from watching the drama unfold this season.

She shared why she is stepping back from interacting on social media with fans on Jerzdays.

“Decided not to live-tweet because I’m not watching the show,” the MTV personality told her Twitter followers on Thursday, June 23.

“I’m too hurt by a lot of things. This season is going to be hard for me mentally.”

She did not clarify further as to the reasons why she is taking a Twitter break.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.

