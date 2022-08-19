‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Fans Fed Up: Call Two Cast Members ‘Gaslighters’ and ‘Shady’ After ‘Pool Party’ Episode

Fans of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation are fed up with the actions of several cast members after the latest episode of the series titled “The Pool Party.” Long-simmering tensions between Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and Angelina Pivarnick blew up during a group trip to San Diego. Whatever emotions fans feel about Pivarnick; they seemed to be more upset with Sorrentino and Farley, whom they called “gaslighters” and believe acted “shady” during the episode.

It wouldn’t be a family vacation without some drama

As the cast members headed off to San Diego, California, for another group trip, drama lingered between Pivarnick, Sorrentino, and Farley.

Pivarnick remained angry and Sorrentino for engaging with her ex-husband Chris Larangeira and alleging she leaked the wedding speech that splintered the group to the press.

The reality star also took issue with Farley for going to Twitter over the allegations without coming to her first. This promise was something the women agreed on earlier in front of Dr. Drew, saying they would never air their dirty laundry on Twitter again.

Farley was upset with Pivarnick about the leaking rumor and with Sorrentino for playing both sides. She also claimed Sorrentino was a “pot-stirrer” for wanting to interview Pivarnick’s alleged boyfriend on his podcast with his wife, Lauren.

It was then that Pivarnick confronted the Sorrentinos, who shot back. Sorrentino called his castmate’s life “a mess,” while Lauren said the interview was “a bad taste joke.”

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ fans call two cast members ‘gaslighters’ and ‘shady’ after the blow-up

Fans appeared fed up with the whole sordid storyline in a Reddit post where they discussed the Aug. 18 episode.

“Lauren and Mike are happy to gaslight Angelina. They’re nasty,” declared one fan on Reddit.

“They gaslight the f*** outta Angelina, I don’t even like Angelina, and I’m on her side,” penned a second social media user.

“I just wanted to jump through the TV and slap the grin off both Mike and Lauren’s faces. Jenni is such a bully. They were all waiting to gang up on her,” wrote a third Jersey Shore: Family Vacation viewer.

“She and Mike were shady AF! They can’t even say ‘sorry that was insensitive’ to Angelina. Instead, they pretend it was a joke everyone wanted to do,” shared the fourth fan.

Will this fight cast a shadow over the remainder of the season?

In a teaser for the next episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the group appears to mend fences enough to enjoy their California vacation.

The likelihood of Farley and Pivarnick resolving their longstanding issues anytime soon appears futile.

However, Sorrentino’s personality flip from “The Inspiration” to “The Instigation” will likely leave scars on the relationships between the former roommates.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.

