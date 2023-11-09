After seven seasons of conflict, fans of the MTV series long for the days of the OG series when there didn't seem to be such drama between the cast.

As Jersey Shore: Family Vacation passes the midway point of season 7, fans of the MTV series are fed up with the “drama” surrounding the cast. They want the series to return to its OG roots when it appeared the cast members were more “authentic.”

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ has changed significantly, say fans

The storylines depicted on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation have changed dramatically over the past several years, say viewers. Gone are the days when a healthy dose of fun balanced the drama.

Today, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is a show centered on conflict; fans appear to have had enough. They took to Reddit to share their thoughts.

“Why, why, why, do they start every trip, moment, and outing by saying ‘let’s keep it drama-free?’ Or “let’s hope this is a drama-free, stress-free vacation!” asked one fan.

“Old Jersey Shore drama was a part of the show. Keyword, part. But also, a huge draw-in and appeal was just them being goofy, silly, sometimes stupid, and overall authentic. The drama was a part because it’s a part of reality TV. But now that’s the entire show.”

“Truthfully, they gotta find a new formula eventually. The teasing of ‘will Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi Giancola talk again?’ will run dry, as will the screaming matches over trivial things too,” a second fan wrote.

“At this point, they should just cancel Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and make a show out of all of the unseen footage from the OG series,” a third fan claimed.

What differentiates ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ from ‘Jersey Shore’?

The cast of ‘Jersey Shore’ photographed in Miami in 2010: Mike Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni Farley, Paul DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Nicole Polizzi | Troy Rizzo/Getty Images

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and Jersey Shore are original series, and neither is scripted. However, the authenticity of the original series, when a group of 20-somethings ran amok at the Jersey Shore, Florida, and Italy, seems to have fallen by the wayside.

However, there are some things that are staged today that weren’t in the original series. In a 2018 interview with Bustle, the cast mentioned a “book” that told them places they were approved for filming.

This filming method is still employed today. But the cast maintains that today’s installment isn’t scripted even though it appears it is.

Paul DelVecchio spilled the tea. “We don’t have a script. Never had a script for 10 years, not even a little bit. The only thing we have is a book that tells us where we’re allowed to film. We tell the producers where we want to go. We can’t go alone, that’s it.”

He continues, “People go home. Sometimes, they relax on the couch and watch TV. We do that, but they won’t show that; it’s not good television. They film 600 hours for an hour of TV time.”

Producers reportedly have a heavier hand in ‘JSFV’ because the cast no longer lives together

In an interview with Dave Portnoy on the BFFs podcast, Nicole Polizzi and Jenni Farley admitted that some elements of filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation today are very different from the OG series. Producers reportedly have a heavier hand in the series than they did during its early days.

The most significant difference is that the cast no longer lives together 24/7. The day-to-day elements of their lives are now significantly different.

Nicole admitted, “Because we don’t [live together for months at a time] anymore, producers have more of a choice on where we go vacation-wise. “They have more ideas, but throw us in the scene, and we just do our thing.”

For example, while some of their spouses and significant others are OK with being seen on-camera, such as Chris Buckner, Zach Carpinello, Vinny Tortorella, and Lauren Sorrentino, while others are not. Jionni LaValle and Nikki Hall opted not to film after being featured on the OG series and its newest incarnation for several seasons.