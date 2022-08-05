‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Fans React to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Return: ‘Hope It’s a One and Done Episode’

After appearing in the season 5 premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro stepped away from the MTV series to focus on his family and mental health. Now, the reality TV star will make his return in the Aug. 11 episode. Here’s what Jersey Shore fans are saying about Ronnie’s return.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Ronnie have a sit-down in ‘Angelina’s Truth’

It has been a minute since fans have seen Ronnie on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. As revealed in the teaser for “Angelina’s Truth,” Ronnie is making his comeback next week.

“How does it feel to be back in Jersey?” a producer asks Ronnie in the clip. “It feels good,” he replies.

“I’m eager to make an amends,” Mike says in the trailer. In the next episode he meets up with Ronnie to talk about his break from the show.

“Everyone was definitely upset from your actions,” Mike tells his roommate. According to The Sun, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast allegedly didn’t “want to film with [Ronnie] because they believe[d] he [was] not mentally stable.” The source also said: “They [felt] he [was] a ticking time bomb and he [made] all of them look bad.”

However, the Jersey Shore cast was supportive of Ronnie’s exit in an interview with Page Six. “We respected his decision to take a step back and focus on mental health because that’s what’s ultimately the important thing,” Pauly DelVecchio said at the time. Hopefully next week’s episode clarifies what The Sun reported.

Ronnie’s return to ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ causes a stir among fans

After seeing the teaser for “Angelina’s Truth,” Jersey Shore fans took to Reddit to discuss. “Hope it’s a one and done episode,” said one Redditor.

“Would love if it was just a goodbye,” another Reddit comment reads “I kinda think his fans deserve some closure even if they’re [dumb] for being his fans. But anything more than that…”

“Ron returning to the show is shocking to me,” says another Reddit user’s comment. “He not only abused his girlfriend on the show, but continued to abuse women off the show. With this level of enabling he’ll never seek help as he probably feels like he is the victim and hasn’t done anything wrong.”

Some fans are already plotting about when they’re going to watch the show so as to impact the ratings (via Reddit).

The cast allegedly didn’t know Ronnie was filming for season 5

One Reddit user who claims to know someone working in production said the Jersey Shore cast was unaware of Ronnie’s return. “My friend worked on this season and told me about how production flew him out as a surprise [and] the rest of the cast was pissed and basically refused to film with him,” the comment reads. “They had him stay in a separate hotel and he left shortly after.”

Some ‘Jersey Shore’ fans think Ronnie Ortiz-Magro might be back for good

At publication, it’s unclear how many future episodes are going to feature Ronnie. “I think MTV is testing the waters,” one Reddit user pointed out.

“I think for this episode it will be [a brief appearance], but I think they’re doing it to test the waters on how fans react,” another Redditor agreed. “This will determine if they can bring him back again full time.”

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

