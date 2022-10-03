‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’: Pauly D Loses Control in Chaotic Wine-Fueled Fight Leaving Viewers Shocked and Divided

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation viewers couldn’t contain their shock after the normally mild-mannered Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio lost control on the latest episode of the MTV series. What appeared to be just another scuffle between Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Guadagnino spiraled into a hotheaded fight between Pivarnick and Nikki Hall. The situation escalated when Pivarnick locked herself in the confessional room to hide from Hall, leading DelVecchio to bust open the door.

Pauly DelVecchio, Angelina Pivarnick, and Nikki Hall | MTV/YouTube

‘You don’t bring wine to a water fight’

After several episodes where Pivarnick and Guadagnino appeared calm and caring toward one another, the longtime adversaries switched gears.

The night’s tensions piggybacked from a Sept. 22 episode of the MTV series. The castmates played “Wild ‘N Out” at the Wild ‘N Out Sports Bar and Arcade in San Diego with show stars Nick Cannon and Justina Valentine. Teams of men vs. women were assembled and played for an appreciation post on Instagram. The men lost.

Therefore, Guadagnino paid up via an appreciation post for Pivarnick on social media. However, he followed up his initial statement with a JK (just kidding) announcement, infuriating Pivarnick. Subsequently, Pivarnick threw water on Guadagnino, getting Hall, sitting nearby, wet. In turn, Hall poured a whole bottle of water on Pivarnick.

Grabbing a nearby glass filled with red wine, Pivarnick tossed it at Hall, then locked herself in a nearby room. Hall grabbed an entire wine bottle and rushed the door with DelVecchio, who broke it down so Hall could retaliate. The resulting conflict left Pivarnick covered in water, wine, and tears.

“Are you kidding me?” DelVecchio yelled. “You don’t bring wine to a water fight!”

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ fans shocked and divided after Pauly D lost control

After the episode aired, fans of the MTV series appeared shocked that the popular cast member had lost control. DelVecchio is a positive force in the series and rarely loses his cool. However, fans appeared split on social media about why he acted out.

“Seriously, the few times he has gotten mad, it’s scary. Pauly’s not someone to be messed with, and he is ready to go to war for Nikki,” wrote one fan on Reddit.

“He lost his temper a couple of times. With JWoww [Jenni Farley] and Snooki [Nicole Polizzi] when he was in the hot tub and when Angelina hit him in the face on the OG series. And when Deena [Cortese] told him, he changed during the Italy session. He jokes around a lot which people confuse with him not having a temper,” a second viewer wrote.

“I think what’s important to note here is he busted down the door, but he didn’t go after Angelina. If he had busted it down, gone inside, and started screaming in her face/putting his hands on her, that is completely different,” penned a third viewer. “He intended to get Nikki in front of Angelina to confront her rightfully, and that’s what he did.”

“The problem is no one in this fandom ever likes to give Pauly wrong. Angelina was 100% wrong for what she did, and Nikki had every right to go back at her. Pauly didn’t have to get in the middle and kick open that door,” explained the fourth fan.

What’s next for Pauly, Nikki, and Angelina?

mark your calendars, because next week is V-DAY ?

all-new episodes of #jsfamilyvacation every jerzday at 8/7c on @mtv! ? pic.twitter.com/CfZuSkiaFp — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) September 30, 2022

At the close of the episode, it seemed cooler heads prevailed. However, the cast appeared confident about one thing. Relationships would never be the same between several castmates.

“Where do we go from here?” questioned DelVecchio.

Pivarnick appeared unwilling to apologize for her actions. However, during a new episode teaser, she does try to speak with DelVecchio and Hall regarding the incident.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.

