‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Fans Tired of Old Drama: “It’s the Same Fights Over and Over’

Viewers of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation appear to be tired of much of the old drama that resurfaces between castmates. Much of the second half of season 5 has contained skirmishes that reflect early episodes of the OG series, Jersey Shore. However, some fans believe the cast is too old to continue to have these petty disagreements, saying, “it’s the same fights over and over.”

‘The Pool Party’ was a clear demonstration of the same old fights

Longtime viewers of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has seen the cast grow up over time. Many of the series stars have married, begun families, or are in serious relationships. They have started successful businesses and received awards for their philanthropic work.

However, the drama will always take center stage when the cast reunites. A clear demonstration of the same old fights was visible in the episode “The Pool Party.”

As the cast members headed off to San Diego, California, for another group trip, drama lingered between Angelina Pivarnick, Mike Sorrentino, and Jenni Farley. Pivarnick remained angry and Sorrentino for engaging with her ex-husband Chris Larangeira and alleging she leaked the wedding speech that splintered the group to the press.

Farley was upset with Pivarnick about the leaking rumor and with Sorrentino for playing both sides. She also claimed Sorrentino was a “pot-stirrer” for wanting to interview Pivarnick’s alleged boyfriend on his podcast with his wife, Lauren.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans are ‘tired’ of old drama

Fans debated the never resolved drama in a thread connected to a tweet from the series about its latest episode.

“They claim they are family, but they aren’t even good friends to each other. Just the same fights over and over,” wrote one fan.

“It’s messy because you guys put Angelina on blast and then try and retract everything. It’s the only way you guys have a storyline for the show, pathetic,” penned a second viewer.

“They are so boring that they need Angelina for a storyline. I’m so over them all,” claimed a third Twitter user.

“Even Jenni had the luxury of going through her divorce away from the film crew. Why does every season have to revolve around Angelina‘s private life? They might as well admit none of them are interesting enough to carry the show without her,” tweeted a fourth fan.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ fans dislike the way the cast gangs up on Angelina Pivarnick

In a Reddit post titled “Angelina and cheating,” fans discussed the cast’s involvement in Pivarnick’s private life. They debated when to draw the line regarding just how involved a friend should get in another friend’s personal life.

Many fans have claimed Sorrentino, Paul DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Farley, Nicole Polizzi, and Deena Cortese should take a step back from Pivarnick’s personal life.

The group continues to weigh in on Pivarnick’s personal life. She first introduced her former husband, Chris Larangeria, into the family ahead of their Nov. 2019 nuptials.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.

