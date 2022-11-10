‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Filming Season 6 in New Orleans; What the Cast Has Been up To

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans are eager for details about season 6. Thanks to the cast of the MTV series’ social media, we now know a bit more about new episodes of the reality TV show. Most, if not all, of the Jersey Shore cast, is filming in New Orleans at publication. Here’s what they’ve been up to in “The Big Easy,” plus speculation about a release date for the upcoming season.

Angelina Pivarnick in New Orleans, ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 3 | MTV

Cast of ‘Jersey Shore’ has been sharing posts from New Orleans

Cast members like Deena Cortese, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino have been sharing content on their media channels from Louisiana. Deena’s Instagram Stories showed Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly DelVecchio sitting on a couch with a masquerade mask in the background. Later, her Stories featured her son getting his face painted by a young girl. In another post, Deena shared a glass of champagne, which she appeared to be enjoying with Lauren Sorrentino.

What’s more, “Snooki” shared video of Vinny Guadganino dancing with Jenni “JWoww” Farley at a bar. “Once you go @DancingWithTheStars!!” she captioned the Instagram Stories video, tagging the former season 31 competitor. Vinny was eliminated from the show on Monday, Nov. 7, along with The D’Amelio Show star Heidi D’Amelio.

ITS OFFICIAL ? We have a Situation‼️ It’s a Girl ? Baby coming January 2023 pic.twitter.com/UYGmm50gzb — Mike The Situation ☝? (@ItsTheSituation) November 10, 2022

Mike also shared a photo of himself and Lauren from the trip wearing New Orleans-inspired garb. “IT’S OFFICIAL, We have a Situation, it’s a GIRL,” he captioned the photo. Their daughter will arrive sometime in January 2023. Perhaps season 6 will feature another elaborate gender reveal like Mike and Lauren orchestrated during their trip to the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania.

DJ Pauly D has a show in New Orleans on Veteran’s Day

Pauly has a show at the Metropolitan Night Club in New Orleans on Friday, Nov. 11. Fans of the show think the cast is in Louisiana to support their roommate.

“… I guess with Pauly’s show, they decided to make it a full trip there,” said one Redditor. “Excited though, cause we’re getting trips to the Carolinas, Santa Barbara, Connecticut, LA, and NOLA this season, so still lots of new stuff!”

This New Orleans trip isn’t the first time the Jersey Shore crew has traveled to see Pauly perform, nor is it their first time in “The Big Easy.” In season 5, they traveled to San Antonio to see the DJ do his thing. They were in New Orleans in season 3 for Angelina Pivarnick’s bachelorette party.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans have long known about the upcoming season 6. In a June 2022 episode of the Here’s the Sitch podcast, Mike confirmed another season of the show was on the way.

“We also did get greenlit for another season — actually two seasons — of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” he said at the time. Filming for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 began in the summer.

Based on the turnaround time of previous seasons, fans could see new episodes before the end of 2022. However, MTV will likely ring in the new year with new episodes.

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates on the release date for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6.