‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’: Lauren and Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Share 2 Ways to Keep the Spark Alive

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren seem to be more in love than ever, even after years together. The couple shared how they keep the spark going in their relationship in an interview with Jersey Shore castmate Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino dated off and on for years before finally tying the knot in 2018

Pictured: (l-r) Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino (“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”) and Lauren Sorrentino (“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”) on March 6, 2020 | Lars Niki/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Even hardcore Jersey Shore fans might not know just how long the Sorrentinos have been together. Mike and Lauren started dating in 2005 after meeting in a math class at Brookdale Community College.

They broke up a few years later when he went to rehab for the first time. While the couple considered getting back together after he got out, they ultimately called it quits right before he started filming the first season of Jersey Shore.

Even though they were no longer together — Lauren said she was “not signing up for” the reality show — they still cared about each other, with Lauren calling Mike “one of the strong loves of her life.”

After the reality show ended, the couple reconnected and started dating again. By 2018, Mike and Lauren were married. Married life got off to a bit of a rocky start — he went to prison for eight months in 2019 on federal tax evasion charges — but the couple’s relationship seemed stronger than ever following his release. Today, the couple are parents to a son, Romeo, and a daughter, Mia.

Lauren Sorrentino cites ‘couple showers’ as a way to keep the spark going in the marriage, while Mike Sorrentino says he uses ‘affirmations and roses’

Even though Mike and Lauren have been together off and on for almost twenty years now, the couple is still just as in love as ever. They shared how they keep the romance alive in their relationship, even with two small children at home, in a video with Polizzi.

Polizzi asked the couple a series of questions, including, “How do you keep the spark going?” Lauren shared that “couple showers” are a big part of keeping things romantic between the couple.

“When you’re married for years and you have kids, you don’t always find the time,” she continued. “And you’re always going to shower so, even if it’s a few minutes, I feel like that’s a private moment.”

Sorrentino added that he likes to be “proactive” when it comes to keeping the spark going, listing off “affirmations and roses and just nice, thoughtful things” as his preferred ways to bring romance into his marriage.

The latest season of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ sees the crew support each other at cornhole tournaments and ‘Dancing with the Stars’

In addition to raising a family together, Sorrentino and Lauren also work together on the reality show Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The show sees the original Jersey Shore cast and their families meet up and travel across America.

The latest season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation sees the crew traveling around America, making stops in North Carolina to see Sorrentino compete in a cornhole tournament, Los Angeles to support Vinny Guadagnino as he competes on Dancing with the Stars, and New Orleans to hit the party scene.

New episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation air on MTV every Thursday at 8 pm EST.