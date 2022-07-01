‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’: This One Cast Member Is ‘Carrying the Show’ Fans Claim

Fans of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation already have strong opinions about the newest season of the series, which made its MTV debut on June 23. The latest season will document some of the most significant moments in the lives of the series cast. However, some viewers believe that not only is the season slanted to feature some storylines ahead of others, but it is also centering on one cast member whom they believe is “carrying the show.”

Jenni Farley, Nicole Polizzi, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick | MTV/YouTube

The fifth season of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ was split into two

The fifth season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation splits into two parts.

The series stars Mike Sorrentino, Jenni Farley, Deena Cortese, Nicole Polizzi, Pauly DelVecchio, Angelina Pivarnick. and Vinny Guadagnino.

The first half of the season premiered on January 6, 2022. Filming locations included New Jersey and Las Vegas, Los Angeles, California, and a vacation to the Florida Keys at the Isla Bella Beach Resort.

Storylines included the birth of Sorrentino’s son Romeo Reign and Cortese’s son Cameron Theo.

Also featured were Sorrentino’s baptism, the continuing marriage struggles between Pivarnick and husband Chris Larangeira, and Guadagnino moving back to the East Coast after attempting life as a West Coast resident.

Some fans believe that this one cast member is ‘carrying the show’

In a Reddit post titled “Season 5 cast descriptions,” viewers debated how some cast members continued to get more screen time than others.

This post has its base on MTV’s official Jersey Shore: Family Vacation page, which shares episode photos, videos, and complete descriptions of each cast member.

Fans appeared to zero in on Angelina Pivarnick, whom they feel is getting the most air-time than any of the current cast members.

“Crazy how Angelina went from being a guest star to star of the show. I give her props. She’s open, honest, and great TV,” wrote one fan.

“Some of the cast has stuff but don’t show it. The series could focus on Snooki at her shops and shows for her podcast with Joey Camasta. Show Pauly and Vinny in Vegas. The show thrived when the cast was out and about; side characters also played a part. Angelina’s marriage story is very repetitive and boring at this point,” penned a second viewer.

“The show is just past its prime. WAY past its prime. The show was in its prime in Seasons 2,3 and 4. After that, it died out. Family Vacation will never surpass or be anywhere as fun or authentic as Jersey Shore,” a fan claimed.

“Angelina is carrying the show. Mike will keep being annoying for attention, Angelina will keep victimizing herself for attention, and the rest of the cast will act as if they care about the stuff they’re talking about,” deduced the fourth fan.

Angelina decided to sit out watching this season of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

Decided to not live tweet because I’m not watching the show. I’m too hurt by a lot of things. THis season is going to be hard for me mentally. #JSFamilyVacation — Angelina Marie (@angelinamtvjs) June 24, 2022

Pivarnick often live tweets during Thursday evenings with fans of the series.

However, she decided she needed a little break from watching the drama unfold this season.

She shared why she is stepping back from interacting on social media with fans on Jerzdays.

“Decided not to live-tweet because I’m not watching the show,” the MTV personality told her Twitter followers on Thursday, June 23.

“I’m too hurt by a lot of things. This season is going to be hard for me mentally.”

She did not clarify further as to the reasons why she is taking a Twitter break.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.

