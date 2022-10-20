‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Reunion Details, Estimate on Season 6 Release Date

Now that Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 is over, many fans are left wondering if there will be another season of the MTV reality series. “Vin-Day” might have been the last episode in season 5, but the season isn’t technically over yet — there’s still a reunion special to see! Here’s what we know about the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation two-part reunion special, plus details about the fate of the MTV series and an estimate on when fans can likely expect a new season.

‘Jersey Shore’ cast says goodbye to San Diego in ‘Vin Day’

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans have seen the roommates throw many a party on behalf of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and the other roommates. There was Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s birthday party in the Pocono Mountains, Angelina Pivarnick’s bachelorette party, and several cast weddings throughout the seasons. However, there’s never been a celebration for Vinny Guadagnino — until now.

Season 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation concluded with an entire day dedicated to the reality star. “It is our last day tomorrow, and we’re gonna go out with a bang,” Vinny declared during the episode. “I’m planning a once-in-a-lifetime event. F*** family fun day — it’s Vin Day, b****!”

After handing out gray shirts with images from his Instagram printed on them, Vinny took everyone out for a Keto breakfast and a bike ride, which most of the roommates hated. “Vin Day” wasn’t all bad, though. The day turned around for them later on when Vinny ended the day at a strip club.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ reunion airing on Oct. 20

Back in July 2022, we reported on the cast of Jersey Shore filming a reunion special for season 5. On July 28, Angelina posted a behind-the-scenes boomerang to her Instagram Stories showing a monitor that read: “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Reunion.” Mike and Jenni also posted footage from the set of the reunion.

The 2-part #jsfamilyvacation reunion starts next Jerzday at 8/7c on @mtv. ? pic.twitter.com/vahhIcFoIW — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) October 14, 2022

In the clip MTV shared from the 2-part reunion special, the cast have some laughs about the season. However, Mike and Angelina seemingly open old wounds when he talks about the “condition” she has known as “lieabetes.”

“My life is none of your business,” Angelina retaliates in the clip. “You know what? You just can’t play anymore,” Mike replies and walks away. Fans will have to tune in on Oct. 20 to see how the reunion plays out. Both parts of the reunion will air tonight beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Another season of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ is on the way

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation isn’t over, nor was it canceled. In a June 2022 episode of the Here’s the Sitch podcast, Mike shared: “We also did get greenlit for another season — actually two seasons — of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” he said.

Don’t worry. It won’t be long till u will see us again #jsfamilyvacation https://t.co/oVOAnlweMk — Angelina Marie (@angelinamtvjs) October 14, 2022

Filming started this summer, which means fans could see episodes from season 6 before the end of 2022. Based on the turnaround time for season 5, MTV could air the first half of season 6 sometime between November and December 2022 and return with the second half of the new season in early 2023. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for clarity on the release date for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6.

