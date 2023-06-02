‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’: Sammi Giancola’s First Cast Photo Teases Drama Ahead For Season 7

The first official photo featuring Sammi Giancola’s return to the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has officially dropped, and it appears to foretell drama ahead. In the picture, Giancola is figuratively tangled up with her former roommates on the MTV reality show. However, while some dynamics between the former roommates have changed, others remain suspiciously the same.

Jersey Shore cast photographed on the set of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ in 2012 | Andy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Sammi Giancola returns to ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ cast, and there’s drama ahead

In the spring of 2023, MTV announced that Sammi Giancola would return as a cast member of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Furthermore, It has been 11 years since she last filmed with Nicole Polizzi, Jenni Farley, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Mike Sorrentino, and Angelina Pivarnick.

Over a decade ago, Giancola bid farewell to reality television and her castmates when the original series ended after six seasons. However, Giancola bowed out when the opportunity presented itself to rejoin the rebooted Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018.

At the time, Giancola’s former flame Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was still a cast member. But in a 2018 Instagram post, she wrote of declining the invitation to remove herself from “potentially toxic situations.”

However, Ortiz-Magro hasn’t been a full-time cast member since May 2021. Therefore, Giancola’s upcoming return theoretically makes sense, as she would no longer have to interact with him.

In a first cast photo heralding Giancola’s return, she stands front and center holding the series’ infamous duck phone to her ear. Subsequently, the cord is wrapped around the entire cast.

The image teases drama ahead upon Giancola’s re-entry to the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast. This is reinforced by a teaser trailer dropped by MTV where old tensions appear to flare between the castmates.

Old friends create new problems on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

Several key issues are addressed in a teaser for season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Once again, there is drama between the women on the series, Mike Sorrentino tries again to be a mediator, and Giancola’s return brings a shocking response from her former castmates.

“Are you real? Is this a hologram? Is this AI?” asked Pauly D in a teaser clip. Then, as Giancola begins to interact with the cast, old tensions appear to arise.

“Why are you being messy? Coming for me now?” Giancola asks Farley. This question is followed by a clip where Giancola confronts other castmates, leading into a second series of clips where Polizzi and Cortese beg to go home.

The clip ends with Giancola saying in a confessional, “I’m still the sweetest b**** you’ll ever meet.” However, it is unclear from the teasers if the returning reality star is fighting with one person or a group of people.

Fans weigh in on the new photograph

495 Productions, the company behind Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, shared the image on its Instagram page. It features the entire cast dressed in hot pink, teasing season 7’s return in the summer of 2023.

“I can’t wait to see Sammi back,” wrote one follower.

“Yes, can’t wait. Love the cast in pink,” stated a second viewer.

“Anyone know the premiere date?” questioned a third fan.

“From the pink, I am thinking July bc it’s giving Barbie,” claims a fourth Instagram follower.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus. The series will likely return at the close of season 2 of All-Star Shore, which is scheduled to run 12 weeks and began on June 1.