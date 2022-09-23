‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 5 Cast Appeared on ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Before

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation hang out with Nick Cannon at the Wild ‘N Out Cafe in the season 5 episode “Wild ‘N Out: Jersey Style.” Some fans might be surprised to learn this isn’t the first time the reality TV stars appeared on the comedy sketch series. A few of the Jersey Shore stars previously appeared on Cannon’s show. Watch their previous appearances.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 5 shows the cast on ‘Wild ‘N Out’

When the Jersey Shore cast took their trip to San Diego, part of their fun included a meal at the Wild ‘N Out Cafe. Based on the official Jersey Shore account’s social media posts and the title for the Sept. 22, 2022 episode — “Wild ‘N Out: Jersey Style” — fans will finally get see glimpses of the cast competing against Cannon and Justina Valentine at the cafe. “Tell me why Angelina’s p**** looks like Pauly D’s blowout,” Vinny Guadagnino says in the teaser.

Outside of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who left in last week’s episode to attend her daughter Giovanna’s cheer competition, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley, the Jersey Shore roommates and their significant others participate in the fun.

‘Wild ‘N Out’ Season 5 featured some of the ‘Jersey Shore’ cast

At publication, Wild ‘N Out is currently wrapping up filming seasons 19 and 20. In the past, the Jersey Shore cast appeared in season 5 of the MTV series. Vinny was a guest in the fourth episode of that season. He served as the Black Team Captain during his appearance along with comedian Mike Epps, who was the special guestm, and rapper Talib Kweli, who was the musical guest.

Vinny returned to the show in season 13 with his roommate Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Together, they served as the Black Team Captains during episode 9. Karol G was the special guest and musical guest for that episode.

Behind-the-scenes footage of the cast filming for ‘Wild ‘N Out’

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation filmed footage for season 5 earlier in 2022. One Reddit user shared footage from the taping of Wild ‘N Out back in April.

“They’re all pretty good-looking in person!” they wrote in their post. “Was crushing on Pauly [DelVecchio] hard but Nikki [Hall] looked equally good and was really the only funny one.” In the video clip, Justina Valentine makes a joke about the Jersey Shore crew, but it’s hard to make out what she’s saying.

“I only see Vinny and Nikki being good at this,” said another Redditor. “We saw Angelina [Pivarnick’s] roasting skills on the talent show in The [Poconos] [laugh out loud]. Definitely can’t see Lauren [Sorrentino] being a good roaster either and Mike [Sorrentino] probably recited a bunch of quotes from his t-shirts!”

In the past, Vinny has proven himself as one of the master roasters in the house. Remember his rap battle with Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola? On the other hand, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino isn’t known for his roasting skills. Dare we mention the Roast of Donald Trump?

See how the cast does this time on Wild ‘N Out. Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation every Thursday at 8 p.m. on MTV.

