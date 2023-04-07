‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6 Episode 11 Recap: ‘F.F.D. 2’

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Angelina Pivarnick bring up “tweetgate” once again in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6, Episode 11. Plus, Deena Cortese puts another family fun day together, the roomies plan another divorce party, and Angelina’s new man arrives in NOLA. Here’s our recap of all the action in “F.F.D. 2.”

The fam puts ‘Tweetgate’ behind them — for now

Angelina and Mike have been discussing their agreement to “tweet like crazy” for the past three episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6. In episode 11, Mike is upset because he doesn’t think Angelina is taking accountability for her role. On the other hand, Angelina is upset about Mike’s use of the term “felony.”

“I didn’t say you should have had a felony,” Mike clarifies, dressed in his jazz best at The Italian Barrel (for the second night in a row). “I said that it was a felony.”

Eventually, Mike likens arguing with Angelina to “fighting with a wall,” and Jersey Shore fans know how that goes. If you’re unsure, watch Jersey Shore Season 4 Episode 5, “And the Wall Won,” to clarify Mike’s history with walls. In the end, he apologizes for hurting Angelina’s feelings and the miscommunication; then they hug it out because this isn’t worth throwing away their 18-year friendship.

Deena plans another family fun day and ‘breaks her vagina’

Once again, Deena is the mom of the year to her kids and the JSFV cast. She plans another family fun day for her roomies in season 6, episode 11. With the help of her trusty activity binder and F.F.D. 2 shirts, the Jersey Shore cast heads to an indoor trampoline park. Jenni and Deena’s kids are along for the ride and the whole family has a blast bouncing, sliding, and tight-rope walking.

It’s all fun and games until Deena slips off of the tightrope, which lands directly between her legs. “Her vagina ate it!” Jenni tells the cameras. “It’s terrible to be laughing, but I can’t help it right now.”

Insert the slow-motion replay of Deena’s injury, which has a surprising amount of bounce to it. Deena’s youngest son Cameron seems to understand her pain, considering how hard he’s crying in Pauly DelVecchio’s arms after her tumble.

Angelina’s divorce party commences

Nicole and Deena put their minds together to plan a divorce party for Angelina as they did for Jenni “JWoww” Farley in season 3 of JSFV. No divorce party is complete without a ceremonial burning of the old wedding dress. It’s a good thing Nicole “stole” Angelina’s from her New Jersey home and brought it to New Orleans to be burned in a cemetery. The event will also include black cloaks, a “finally divorced” sash, and a black veil.

But there’s some concern about the divorce party being offensive to Angelina or her new man Vinny “2.0” Tortorella, who lands in NOLA the day these plans are supposed to come to fruition. But honestly, Deena’s request for ketchup to put on her chicken cutlet was more offensive. Still, Nicole, Deena, and Jenni confirm Angelina is OK with everything before moving forward.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6 Episode 11: ‘Vinny 2.0’ arrives in NOLA

Hungover and wishing he was there to take care of her, Angelina is excited about Vinny’s arrival in New Orleans. He compliments her outfit and the cleanliness of her room as soon as he gets there — something she says was missing from her relationship with Chris Larangeira.

But the episode ends before we see Vinny meet the roommates. Fans will have to tune in next week to see how it all plays out.

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.