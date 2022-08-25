‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Viewers Want to Know ‘Where’s the Fun’ After Drama-Filled Season 5

Longtime viewers expect several things from the cast that makes up MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. They want to see the camaraderie, laughs, and, most of all, fun. However, season 5 of the long-running reality series has been anything but, and instead, drama overtook every lighthearted moment.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ storylines haven’t been fun since season 3

Before season 3 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the series cast had their differences but appeared to overcome them. However, some moments seemed challenging to forget.

These included the following milestones of the season.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reached his breaking point in his relationship with Jenn Harley. Jenni Farley divorced Roger Mathews. Mike Sorrentino married Lauren Pesce, faced a judge, and was jailed for tax evasion crimes. Paul DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino tried to provide comic relief, but drama overshadowed their antics.

Farley introduced viewers to “24,” Zack Clayton. Angelina Pivarnick married Chris Larangeira in an elaborate ceremony and reception. Farley, Nicole Polizzi, and Deena Cortese honored the couple with a speech intended to be funny but not received well by the bride, groom, and their guests.

However, after the speech, the dynamic between the group changed. Since that season, viewers claim the series has not been the same.

Some viewers want to know ‘where’s the fun’ on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

A teaser for this evening’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation shows the drama between the roommates that occurred throughout season 5 appears to have settled down.

Thus far, season 5 has shown just how invested some of the cast has become in Pivarnick’s personal life, which has become a sticking point for the recently-divorced reality star.

The tension culminated in a blow-out between Pivarnick, Farley, and Sorrentino during the Aug. 18 installment. Fans long for the days of fun and silly escapades between the castmates and wish the series would focus more on that than drama between cast members.

“Don’t ever show an hour-long of constant yelling. The only thing I enjoyed was it being over. I have a headache,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“Can we have some more fun on the show and not drag out the drama episode after episode?” asked a second viewer.

“The last episode was the worst I’ve ever had the pain to watch.. they should be fined and punished,” tweeted a third fan of the cast.

“It’s time to stop making an hour of arguing. No one wants to see that crap. More meatball fun, or at this point, I’d rather watch an hour of Vinny jump roping,” penned a fourth viewer.

The OG series ended in 2012, but love for the original series remains

A critical element of Jersey Shore‘s success during its initial six-season run, from 2009-2012, was that the show appeared unscripted, an aspect of the series fans would love to see again.

“Bring back the unpredictable. We know the cast is older, but there still has to be something for us to look forward to except for drinking and luxe vacations no real person could afford,” tweeted a viewer of how they’d like the show to move forward.

While there appeared to be many scenarios led by production to get a reaction from cast members, Jersey Shore was in stark difference from other reality television shows such as Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which appeared to be completely scripted.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.

