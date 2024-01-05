'Jersey Shore' fans took to Reddit in an attempt to stir up drama from years ago between some of the show's co-stars. But what really happened that night in Miami?

In the digital age, something we’ve all come to learn is that our past will follow us around. These days, the Jersey Shore cast members have mostly settled down — many now have partners and kids. But that doesn’t prevent old stories from resurfacing in the dark corners of the internet — and now, some Jersey Shore fans are calling Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi a “hypocrite” for allegedly hiding a makeout session with Mike Sorrentino that happened during season 2 of Jersey Shore.

The story was originally reported by TMZ, but the scene never made the final cut when the episode was edited. It’s left some fans questioning facts and timelines surrounding Polizzi’s relationship with Sorrentino, but Showbiz Cheat Sheet wants to make clear that the accusations that Polizzi hid anything are not proven.

Reddit users call Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi a ‘hypocrite’ after an old story resurfaces

Thoughts are always racing on the Jersey Shore Reddit, and one fan recently posted a TMZ headline dating back to 2010 that read, “Situation to Snooki: Get Back in My Mouth!” The headline resulted in fans taking to the thread to call out Polizzi for her behavior years ago — even referring to her as a hypocrite.

“So basically Snooki is a hypocrite for talking crap about Angelina doing all the guys in the house when she was too?” one user questioned of Polizzi’s behaviors and actions while the show was filming, with another person replying with, “projection for protection.”

Fans continued to push their own theories about the timeline and the circumstances surrounding Polizzi’s kiss with Sorrentino, but one user noted that while the scene never made the final cut of filming, it was alluded many times during the show’s Miami season. “It wasn’t technically ‘aired’ when it happened but it was spoken of heavily throughout the season after they came back from break,” a user wrote. “It’s up to us to decide whether or not we believe Snooki or Mike.”

What really happened between Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’ and Mike Sorrentino in Miami?

While the media might have reported that Polizzi and Sorrentino hooked up during the spring of 2010, without the hard and fast truth (and without the scene ever airing) it remains impossible to know for sure whether or not it happened — or when. Polizzi dodged rumors about another “situation” she was in with Sorrentino while the cast was filming in Italy, which dealt a major blow to the duo’s friendship only a couple years after this supposed Miami stunt.

These days, Polizzi and Sorrentino are both happily married with families. While fans will always continue to bring up drama from the past, it doesn’t mean the reality stars deserve to have their past decisions (whatever those might have been) haunting them forever. Sorrentino admitted to being in a bad spot with drug use during Jersey Shore’s Italy season, meaning whatever was said or done by him at that time might not have been the truth. It remains, though, that fans will always have their own conspiracy theories about what really happened during those early seasons of the popular MTV show.