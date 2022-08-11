‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Fed up With Cast Members ‘Ganging up’ on Angelina Pivarnick, Saying None of Them Are ‘Angels’

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans appear fed up with several cast members “ganging up” on Angelina Pivarnick over the past several seasons of the MTV series. Their frustration stems from the drama generated between the series stars since Pivarnick wed and subsequently split from Chris Larangeira. However, many viewers believe the cast crossed the line by interfering in Pivarnick’s personal life and issued a stern warning on social media.

Angelina Pivarnick, Ronnie Ortiz Magro, Paul DelVecchio, Jenni Farley, Nicole Polizzi, Mike Sorrentino, Deena Cortese and Vinny Guadagnino | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/MTV

Angelina Pivarnick’s personal life has been the main storyline for several seasons of the MTV series

At the end of season 3 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Pivarnick and Larangeira wed in an elaborate ceremony followed by a reception at the Park Chateau Estate and Gardens in East Brunswick attended by her castmates.

The cast appeared united at the wedding. However, after Jenni Farley, Nicole Polizzi, and Deena Cortese delivered a speech intended to be funny but not received well by the couple and their guests, a divide in the group began to split them further.

Subsequently, as Pivarnick and Larangeria’s marriage struggled, her fellow cast members, including Mike Sorrentino, Paul DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Vinny Guadagnino, involved themselves in the couple’s relationship.

Pivarnick and Larageria finalized their divorce in July 2022.

Fans ask the ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ cast to stop ‘ganging up’ on Angelina Pivarnick, saying they’re not ‘angels’

In a Reddit post titled “Angelina and cheating,” fans expressed their opinions regarding the cast’s involvement in the reality star’s relationship. They discussed when to draw the line regarding just how involved a friend should get in another friend’s personal life.

“Why are the cast members acting like they are angels? Most of them have cheated on someone in their lives. Let’s not discuss Mike and his previous relationships [on Jersey Shore‘s first six seasons]. I am not saying cheating is OK. Angelina needs to see that it’s wrong. But at the same time, the cast members should be the last one throwing rocks at her,” said the initial poster.

“For sure, they are hypocritical,” agreed a second Reddit user. “I wonder why they don’t just tell Angelina they don’t like her and stop ganging up on her. Wait, maybe cause they need someone to bring a storyline this season.”

“The way Mike responded to that was bizarre. You would think Angelina cheated on HIM. Honestly, he should have gone straight to her, as he would have for any of the other roomies,” wrote a third viewer.

“Angelina was brought on FV as a joke, and that’s how they view her. She’s not exactly part of the ‘family,'” penned a fourth fan in the thread.

Angelina could find her ally in Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

During the Aug. 11 episode titled “The Meatball Show,” Ronnie Ortiz-Magro returns to the MTV series after stepping back from filming the last 19 episodes.

“How does it feel to be back in Jersey?” a producer asks Ronnie in the clip. “It feels good,” he replies.

Ortiz-Magro has been Pivarnick’s ally during some of her most heated moments in the reboot series. During a trip where the cast took a weekend trip to the Stony Creek Ranch Resort in New York, Ortiz-Magro and Pivarnick spoke openly regarding their relationships with several cast members and how, at times, they felt like outsiders in the close-knit group.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 a.m. ET on MTV.

