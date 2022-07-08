‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Flip out Over Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola’s Bikini Body: ‘Wowza’

Interest in former Jersey Shore star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola‘s life beyond the MTV series continues. Giancola shared a short video on Instagram where she modeled a gorgeous two-piece bathing suit. The former reality star innocently asked her followers if she should stock bathing suits at her Sweetheart Coast store in Ocean City, New Jersey. However, fans flipped over the clip and focused more on their appreciation of Giancola’s “natural” beauty and bikini body.

Sammi Sweetheart Giancola starred on the MTV series ‘Jersey Shore’ | John Lamparski/Getty Images

Sammi Giancola’s one of ‘Jersey Shore’s’ original cast members

MTV’s original Jersey Shore series premiered in 2009 when Giancola was 22 years old.

She and her former castmates lived together for all six series seasons, ending in 2012.

Giancola formed friendships with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni Farley, Nicole Polizzi, and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio.

The original cast reunited for a reboot of the original Jersey Shore titled Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018.

However, Giancola declined the offer to be a part of the new series. She subsequently took to Instagram to reveal why she chose not to be a part of the reboot.

But, the former MTV star said she was at a different place in her life than when she was 22 and wanted to avoid further conflict between herself and her former beau Magro.

“However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies,” she continued. “I’ve decided to focus on my future and what makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought me! I’ve just decided to live my life for me these days.”

Fans flipped out over Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola’s bikini body

On July 7, Giancola uploaded a short video to Instagram where she modeled a dark-colored bikini with an asymmetrical top and high-cut bottom.

Giancola simultaneously asked her followers in the caption if she should sell swimsuits at her store.

In response, fans shared their opinions and admired the former MTV personality’s bikini body.

“She always had the best body, still does,” wrote one admirer.

“Proof you don’t need plastic surgery like the rest of the Jersey Shore cast. That’s called natural beauty right here!” penned a second follower.

“She is the moment! Wowza!” claimed a third Instagram user.

“I think that would be a good move to sell them, and you look great!” shared the fourth follower.

The former ‘Jersey Shore’ star is a small business owner

Loving the new Activewear available at @SweetheartCoast ! pic.twitter.com/7jlztHGbVY — Samantha Giancola (@SammiSweetheart) June 25, 2022

Giancola is a small business owner. She opened her retail shop in New Jersey called Sweetheart Coast in April 2021.

Presently, the storefront is currently located on the Ocean City, New Jersey boardwalk.

Giancola since built her business profile via the website Sweetheart Styles in 2013. On the site, she sells accessories, jewelry, and clothing.

In another video posted on April 14, 2021, Giancola claimed Ocean City is her favorite place.

She revealed she’s visited the area since childhood and claimed there was no better place for her to open up a store than her beloved seaside town.

Fans and boardwalk visitors can subsequently find an array of clothing, jewelry, and home decor handpicked by the former reality star for inclusion in her shop.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.

