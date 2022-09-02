‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Call Out Jenni Farley For Being More of an ‘Instigator’ than Mike Sorrentino

Longtime viewers of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation are taking Jenni “JWoww” Farley to task after what they claimed was “fake” behavior during season 5. Farley, who claimed Sorrentino played both sides of the fence in his ongoing drama with castmate Angelina Pivarnick, was also accused of promoting the same behavior. Some fans called Farley more of an “instigator” than Mike Sorrentino, this season’s villain du jour.

A look back at the reasons fans have appeared to turn on Farley

Throughout season 5 of the MTV series, Sorrentino challenged several cast members. His main target appeared to be Pivarnick, as he inserted himself more and more into what he called her “messy” private life.

Farley tends to act as the mother of the group. She encourages the cast to talk things through. However, when confronted with her unsavory behavior, Farley fights back. She often insists on apologies from others without delivering one herself.

In a particularly dark episode this season titled “Pool Party,” the tension culminated in a blow-out between Pivarnick, Farley, and Sorrentino. The three fought for what seemed to be hours over a myriad of issues, not truly settling the problems that brewed between them. Farley did her share of screaming at Pivarnick, leading fans to tune out of the episode and take to social media to condemn the behavior of the reality stars.

Fans turned on Jenni Farley, calling her more of an ‘instigator’ than Mike Sorrentino

Since 2009, fans have known Farley to be one of the few castmates who continually got into scuffles with her Jersey Shore family. However, most of these issues were resolved quickly and without incident.

Most recently, the series portrays the reality star as more of an “instigator” than this season’s villain, Sorrentino, say fans.

Viewers took to Reddit to voice their opinions.

“I am catching up on Family Vacation. Jenni is such an instigator and then always blames everyone else. A lot of the time, she blames Angelina. Jenni also has so many double standards and no boundaries,” wrote one fan.

“This whole show is fake, bro, but highly entertaining,” claimed a second viewer.

“Mike and Jenni point their finger at everyone else. Even back to the note, they blamed it on someone else. It’s called saving face. But also, Angelena is dodging the whole Old Bridge thing. They’re all immature,” penned a third Reddit user.

“It’s time for these people to fade off. Jersey Shore was awesome. This family vacation s*** is wack. It’s so stale and forced, and these people are getting so unlikeable,” said a fourth fan.

Will the drama continue on the next episode of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation?’

According to an episode synopsis, the JSFV cast will travel from San Diego to Las Vegas.

Then, they will head back toward the East Coast and Atlantic City, New Jersey, before settling on the Jersey Shore for an extended time.

As with all episodes of JSFV, the drama continues on different levels between castmates throughout each season.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.

