‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Claim These Legendary OG Moments Will Go Down in Television History

Fans of the original Jersey Shore series have spoken up! They recall legendary moments between the cast members they believe will go down in television history. Jersey Shore was groundbreaking for its time for the way its catchphrases and fashion became part of American culture. Fans took to social media to reflect on these iconic LOL moments during the MTV series’ first six seasons.

Original ‘Jersey Shore’ stars Nicole Polizzi, Mike Sorrentino, Paul DelVecchio, Jenni Farley, Sammi Giancola, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, and Deena Cortese | MTV/MTV Press

‘Jersey Shore’ remains relevant almost 13 years after its premiere

Jersey Shore culture remains relevant nearly 13 years since its MTV premiere, from reboots to memes.

Before Jersey Shore, MTV provided audiences with series’ that embraced beachy blondes via Laguna Beach and The Hills.

Jersey Shore proudly showed off a niche culture where tanning, fist-pumping, and GTL became the new norm. Fans tried to imitate the lifestyle of a group of 20-somethings who lived in New Jersey and its surrounding areas.

While many aspects of the series now appear dated and, at times, dangerous, the friendship formed between these cast members, who became friends and, eventually, cultural icons, was always at Jersey Shore’s core.

This foundation is still attractive to old and new viewers who stream vintage episodes of the series.

Fans believe these legendary OG moments will go down in television history

In a Reddit post titled “things that will never be unfunny,” fans debated the legendary moments with the OG cast they believe will never grow old.

Jersey Shore‘s original cast included Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Sammi Giancola, Deena Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

“When Pauly realized that Staten Island was indeed an actual island,” shared one Reddit user. “Jenni saying to Angelina, ‘you can stay and get your a** beat, or you can stay and get your f****** a** beat.”

“GTI; gym, tan, I’m not buying it! GTF, gym tan, find out who Sammi’s texting behind Ronnie’s back! Pauly’s cute drunken rant about the Sammi and Arvin drama, saying she had one up on Ron. “Hellloo!!” And Vinny just laughing into his pasta,” wrote a second viewer.

“Mike was talking about Sam and Ron’s fighting and how it’s affecting everyone in the house after he fights with Ronnie. “Ron is p***** at me for Guy Code. Where’s general Human Code?” claimed a third Jersey Shore fan.

“I made fun of your big toe,” said Ron to Sam. She responds, “That’s not a joke to me. That’s personal issues,” penned a fourth viewer. “And, of course, THE NOTE.”

‘Jersey Shore’ ended in 2012, but love for the original series remains

A critical element of Jersey Shore‘s success during its early seasons is that the show appeared unscripted.

While there appeared to be many scenarios led by production to get a reaction from cast members, Jersey Shore was in stark difference from other reality television shows such as Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which appeared to be completely scripted.

Jersey Shore‘s reboot series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.

