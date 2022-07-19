‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Mourn the Death Of Mike and Lauren Sorrentino’s Beloved Dog Mosey

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans are mourning the death of Lauren, and Mike Sorrentino‘s beloved dog Mosey after his brave fight against cancer. The announcement was made on Sorrentino’s social media pages, where he wrote a loving tribute to his best friend alongside a slideshow of photographs that showed the importance of the Golden Retriever to the Sorrentino family.

Mike Sorrentino and Lauren helped Mosey fight his diagnosis

In an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation filmed in early 2022, the couple learned from their veterinarian that their dog had hemangiosarcoma, canine cancer that can occur without warning. It can commonly affect Golden Retrievers.

The dog underwent surgery to remove a tumor in January 2022.

However, upon learning the results of the operation, the couple learned the disease had spread.

Additionally, to assist Mosey in his battle, the Sorrentinos opted for six rounds of chemotherapy.

Also, in early July, Sorrentino posted a series of photographs of Mosey on Twitter as he lay beside a pool in the family’s backyard to update fans on his best friend’s condition.

The reality star wrote, “Mosey update. We are still fighting, one day at a time.”

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ fans mourn Mosey’s death on social media

But, on July 18, Sorrentino posted a series of photographs of the couple and their son Romeo with Mosey.

He shared the sad news of Mosey’s passing.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we share that Moses, our beloved family dog, has just passed. We cherish the time we had and believe that, in fact, all dogs do go to Heaven. Thank you for all the continued support and prayers,” Sorrentino’s caption read.

Subsequently, Sorrentino’s fellow Jersey Shore: Family Vacation castmates were some of the first to respond with condolences, including Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, and Vinny Guadagnino.

Fans of the family also share their remarks.

“Hope it was peaceful crossing over the rainbow bridge Mosey,” wrote one follower.

“I’m so so sorry. Thinking of you all. We will all miss Mosey,” shared a second fan.

“So very sorry, dogs are family members. There through it all. He had the best life with you guys, and you’ll meet again,” penned a third Instagram user.

“God bless Mosey, go over the rainbow bridge. All doggies go to Heaven!” wrote a fourth family fan.

Mosey’s life was celebrated in photographs by Mike Sorrentino

Accompanying Sorrentino’s post was a series of eight photographs documenting the life of the family’s beloved dog.

In the first, Sorrentino and his wife posed with their dog upon Sorrentino’s release from prison on Sept. 12, 2019.

A second image was of the gorgeous dog looking away from the camera, while a third celebrated the day Moses became a part of the couple’s family.

Sorrentino and Lauren celebrated their first son, Romeo’s impending arrival with Mosey, in a sweet pregnancy announcement shared via a Nov. 2020 Instagram post.

Mosey smiled for the camera alongside his best friend upon Sorrentino’s prison release.

These were followed by images of the sweet way Mosey cared for his brother, Romeo.

In one photograph, Mosey walked alongside the toddler as he rode in a little black car.

Mosey waited by Romeo’s feet as he ate in a highchair in a second.

In a family photo, the Sorrentinos celebrated Romeo’s first birthday with Mosey at their feet.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.

