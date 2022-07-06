‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Rejoice Amid Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos’ Breakup

Jersey Shore fans always have a lot to say when it comes to the reality stars’ relationships, especially Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Ronnie and his fiancé Saffire Matos reportedly went through a breakup in June 2022. Now, many fans are rejoicing. Find out why.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos | Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Ronnie and Saffire allegedly broke up in June 2022

A source close to the couple reportedly told The Sun Ronnie and Saffire “called it quits” by the middle of June. They were “fighting like crazy” and Saffire had moved out of Ronnie’s Los Angeles home in the middle of the month. She’s allegedly living on the West Coast now.

Based on their recent social media posts, Ronnie and Saffire’s breakup seems likely. Saffire posted a TikTok on July 5 with audio from Ariana Grande’s “Let Me Love You.”

“Now that I’m single I don’t really know what’s next,” Saffire lip-syncs in the post. On June 23, she posted another TikTok with the caption: “Me walking in my house every day thinking a husband will magically appear.”

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos | MTV

Ronnie has also been sharing breakup posts on his social media. Most recently, he shared several memes to his Instagram Stories including one that read: “Congratulations to the last person I liked because nobody is ever hearing that again.”

‘Jersey Shore’ fans hope Ronnie and Saffire’s relationship is over for good

It didn’t take long for Jersey Shore fans to discuss Ronnie and Saffire’s breakup on Reddit. “Hopefully she doesn’t go back,” says one Redditor. “Ron needs serious help before he should enter another relationship.”

“I think some people just need to stay single,” reads another comment. The post continues:

“He has absolutely no self control when it comes to using violence and intimidation against women. I think his best choice in life would be staying alone. People like him don’t change. He could go 10 [years] without hurting anyone and then snap. And he will say ‘Well I’m a good guy, look at the last 10 years. This is just a set back.’ But eventually one of those setbacks could seriously harm or kill someone. Just because you want a partner doesn’t mean you should have one.”

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos’ relationship timeline

Ronnie first announced his relationship with Saffire at the end of 2020. “She’s special to me,” Ortiz-Magro told Us Weekly in November the same year. “I met her back in February and we talked for four or five months and we really did have a strong connection and bond.”

Later, Ronnie was arrested to alleged domestic violence in April 2021. He then proposed to Saffire in June 2021 and they celebrated with an engagement party in October. However, by November 2021, their relationship was on the rocks.

“They get into fights just like normal couples would but sometimes their fights get really bad, which leads to them separating and spending time apart,” a source close to the couple told In Touch Weekly.

They continued: “Not only that but she will delete photos of him, block him, not wear her ring and so forth. Right now, they’re not together and sorting it out privately. That’s not to say it’s over for good. They both want to make it work since they have so much love for each other.”

Now, it seems like Ronnie and Saffire have officially thrown in the towel. Ronnie has yet to be seen in new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5. Stay tuned for updates regarding this developing story.

How to get help:

In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

