‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Think Angelina Pivarnick Got Engaged in New Orleans, But It Could Be a Gimmick

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was filming season 6 in New Orleans over the weekend. One fan spotted the cast out and about in the “Big Easy” and may have caught a big event on camera — Angelina Pivarnick got engaged. Here’s what fans are saying about the Jersey Shore star’s potential engagement in New Orleans, plus why it’s likely a gimmick for the MTV series.

Angelina Pivarnick, who may or may not be engaged | Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Angelina Pivarnick’s divorce was finalized earlier this year

As documented in seasons 4 and 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina and Chris Larangeira‘s tumultuous relationship ended in 2022. Chris filed for divorce in January 2022. According to The Sun, their divorce was finalized on May 29, 2022.

Angelina was talking to a man named Vinny from Staten Island after her divorce

As discussed on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina has had several “side pieces.” First, there was Joe “Old Bridge” Tarallo, then Luis “Potro” Caballero, her All Star Shore co-star. In Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5, Deena Cortese uncovered another man Angelina was talking to — Vinny from Staten Island.

Though it wasn’t the Vinny Guadagnino fans know and love, it was another Vinny who Angelina described as “a good lay and a good person.” As Angelina explained to Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, she met this Vinny on Instagram. “He’s only 19,” she said, but didn’t give any further details.

‘Jersey Shore’ fan catches a mystery man down on one knee in New Orleans

The cast was in New Orleans to see Pauly DelVecchio’s show on Friday, Nov. 11 and film for the new season. In a TikTok video that started circulating on Reddit, the cast of Jersey Shore is seen dining in a New Orleans restaurant. Later in the video, Nicole and Lauren Sorrentino appear shocked with their mouths open as an unknown man holds Angelina’s hand while he’s down on bended knee.

Who’s Coming Out This Weekend?? pic.twitter.com/Ls8c1vjyv9 — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) November 9, 2022

“Did Angelina just get engaged?” one TikTok user asked in the comments. “YES” the creator replied. “Did you actually see the guy put a ring on her finger?” asked another user. “Yes,” the creator replied. When asked who Angelina allegedly got engaged to, the creator replied: “Idk hahahaha.”

Angelina’s engagement might be a ploy for the show

According to the person who made the TikTok, Angelina got engaged during Vinny’s birthday dinner. Given how his co-stars have treated Vinny’s birthdays in the past, this feels a bit gimmicky for us. Could this be Angelina’s way of becoming the new “Prank War Champion?” Staging an engagement would surely put her at the top of the list. As the creator pointed out in another comment: “Unfortunately, it’s all fake and for the show lol.”

However, anything is possible. Fans will have to wait until the new episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation air to find out if this was an engagement or something else.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6 is coming soon

We don’t have an official release date for the new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation quite yet, but we can speculate when fans can expect new episodes. Based on the filming timeline and release schedules of previous seasons, fans could see new episodes before the end of 2022. However, MTV will likely ring in the new year with season 6.

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates on the release date.