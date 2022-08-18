‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Wonder ‘Did Anyone Really Like’ Sammi Giancola or ‘Want Her There?’

Fans of the OG MTV series Jersey Shore have definite opinions about the reality of the relationships between cast members. Some friendships and moments between the castmates appeared forced, while others seemed too close for comfort. In a new social media post, fans of the original series wondered about the actual relationship between Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and her castmates. They asked, “did anyone ever really like” or “want her there?” Here’s how fans broke it down.

Sammi Giancola | Troy Rizzo/Getty Images

The original cast appeared to be a tight-knit group of friends

The original Jersey Shore cast seemed to be a tight-knit group of friends.

Its members included Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Giancola, Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Cortese, Jenni Farley, Nicole Polizzi, Paul DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Vinny Guadagnino.

After a shaky start between Polizzi and the remainder of the group, they appeared united on camera. But many fans believe there was some dissent in the ranks when the cameras were off.

These viewers shared their feelings in a thread on the social media site Reddit.

Fans asked, ‘Did anyone like Sammi?’

In the social media post, fans questioned the validity of the friendship between the cast members.

Several believed Giancola was not indeed a friend to the other cast members, particularly the women, throughout the series’ first six seasons.

“She never got out of Ron’s shadow,” one fan wrote. “She was unable to make true relationships with the guys. I think she connected with the girls, but her whole identity was Ron’s girlfriend. In turn, Ron grew connections with the guys and girls in the house.”

“Did any of the cast like Sammi? She seems awful to be around and snotty,” claimed a second viewer. “Her relationship with Ron aside, did anyone want her there? I know she didn’t come back but did anyone from the cast even stay friends with her?”

“There have been many posts about how Sammi was the meanest girl. However, the production cut out those clips, and they wanted her to be the show’s sweetheart. Her mean side showed when Deena came around. Sammi was supposed to be the show’s main star, but Snooki and Jenni were,” claimed a third Reddit user.

“I don’t think they did hence why they always took Ronnie’s side no matter how wrong he was,” penned a fourth viewer.

Whatever happened to the former ‘Jersey Shore’ star?

Loving the new Activewear available at @SweetheartCoast ! pic.twitter.com/7jlztHGbVY — Samantha Giancola (@SammiSweetheart) June 25, 2022

Giancola declined the offer to be a part of the rebooted Jersey Shore titled Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. She subsequently took to Instagram to reveal why she chose not to be a part of the reboot.

The former MTV star said she was at a different place in her life than when she was 22 and wanted to avoid further conflict between herself and her former beau Magro.

“However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies,” she continued. “I’ve decided to focus on my future and what makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought me! I’ve just decided to live my life for me these days.”

Since Jersey Shore ended, Sammi has dedicated herself to building her brand.

She had an online presence for several years with the website Sweetheart Styles. Giancola subsequently opened a brick-and-mortar location of her store called Sweetheart Coast, located on the boardwalk in Ocean City, NJ.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.

