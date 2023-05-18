‘Jersey Shore’ Finale Teaser: Mike Sorrentino Claims ‘Miscommunication’ at Heart of Twitter Beef With Angelina Pivarnick

Get ready, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans, because tonight’s finale recap is going deep into many of the lingering issues between its cast members. One of the longest-running issues throughout the first half of season 6 was tensions with Angelina Pivarnick and Mike Sorrentino. He claims it was “miscommunication” between himself and Pivarnick that laid at the heart of their Twitter beef.

Mike Sorrentino and Angelina Pivarnick are seated together during the season 5 finale of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ | MTV

Mike Sorrentino clarifies Twitter war of words with Angelina Pivarnick

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation‘s Mike Sorrentino and Angelina Pivarnick continued to butt heads this season. Their most recent conflict came after a series of tweets the duo posted that went a bit too far on both sides.

During the first half of season 6’s finale, Sorrentino explained his side of the events. Of course, Pivarnick also had her say.

“It was just miscommunication,” Sorrentino explained in an Instagram clip to fellow cast members Pauly Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Pivarnick, Nicole Polizzi, Jenni Farley, and Deena Cortese.

“We had this side agreement to go harder on Twitter, to promote our show,” he stated. This led Cortese to ask, “You wanted to bring more drama to our show.”

“Then Angelina said this agreement was never there. So, I said, ‘I have these receipts. I have saved them for a couple of weeks now.’ If she forgot or she didn’t think they applied to certain other things, I guess it’s understandable.”

“That’s what it was,” Pivarnick replied. “You know you were wrong with the felony thing, though.”

Sorrentino replied, “I was doing a dig at you. A fan had tweeted it to me, and I said, ‘Oh wait, it really is a felony,’ but it was all a joke. It didn’t land, Angelina became upset, and that’s how this whole thing started.”

The cast weighs in on taking to social media to handle personal issues

The remainder of the cast was asked whether or not it was right for Mike Sorrentino and Angelina Pivarnick to hash out their dirty laundry on social media. After years where plenty of public mistakes were made online, the cast agrees they try not to engage in wars of words on social media.

Jenni Farley said, “The girls [Nicole Polizzi and Deena Cortese] and I agree we don’t do things that are fake. We have enough problems in our lives. We are not going to create unnecessary drama.”

Deena Cortese agreed, “I don’t like drama. I’m 36 years old. I’m not trying to have fake drama.”

When will the second half of season 6 of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ air?

The second half of season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently filming. The season will air sometime in the summer of 2023.

In March, it was revealed that Sammi Giancola was returning to the series. The announcement was made on social media before news broke that Giancola was spotted at a Pennsylvania ski resort and at one of DelVecchio’s club dates in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

A teaser for the second half of season 6 shows the shock on the cast’s faces when Giancola arrived unannounced, at a cast gathering, with Pivarnick in tow. It appears Giancola and her castmates fall right back into their old conflicts as the teaser evolves.

It’s unclear as to the length of time Giancola will remain on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. It has not yet been determined if her return is of a permanent nature.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.