‘Jersey Shore’ House Rules: The Dos and Don’ts of Living With the Cast

Have you ever wondered what living in the Jersey Shore house is like? The cast recently shared some of the dos and don’ts of living with each other. Here are some shore house tips from Pauly DelVecchio, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, and Vinny Guadagnino, plus the advice they would give their younger selves entering Danny Merk’s shore house in 2009.

Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, Paul ‘Pauly D’ DelVecchio, Deena Cortese and Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi | Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MTV

Angelina Pivarnick’s shore house rules

The cast of Jersey Shore spoke with MTV about their dos and don’ts of living in a shore house together. “Some of the dos is live your best life and have f***ing fun being there,” Angelina Pivarnick said in the MTV video.

“Some of the don’ts is don’t be dirty and don’t leave your shit around and try not to get in fights with the f***ing roommates because that s*** sucks,” she added. “It lingers.”

Angelina still gets made fun of for some of the fights she’s been in with the roommates. But to be fair, they all poke fun at each other on occasion.

Deena Cortese is a fan of a clean shore house

For Deena, it’s all about having a good time and maintaining a clean household. “Dos: Drink. Have a good time. Clean up after yourself,” she said. “Make memories.”

Deena also shared some of her shore house don’ts: “Don’t leave s*** all around the house. Don’t make a mess that we all have to clean up after.”

Jenni Farley’s shore house rules are simple

Jenni shared one do and one don’t in the video. “Go to work,” she said for her shore house must-do. As for shore don’ts: “Don’t bring home too many men.”

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s shore house wisdom

No shore house rules video is complete without input from Mike Sorrentino. “Don’t dwell on anything,” the reality star said. “Take it one day at a time. If you had one good night, this too shall pass. If you had one bad night, this too shall pass.”

And of course: “Live your best life one day at a time.”

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi only has one shore house rule

“Like literally shore dos are just enjoy yourself and have the best time ever,” Nicole said. She added: “Shore don’ts; God stop fighting with everyone, I hate it.”

DJ Pauly D’s shore house rules

Like Deena and Nicole, Pauly’s advice is to “go out every night, have fun, live your life — it’s a vacation.” His don’ts go along with Deena’s, too. “Don’t touch anybody’s stuff, man,” Pauly said. “And don’t eat their food in the refrigerator. Put your name on it.”

Vinny Guadagnino advises getting ‘lit’ without blacking out every night

Vinny’s shore house rules are to “get lit on the weekends” but “don’t black out every single night to where you start fights and don’t even remember what you did.”

He also advised: “Don’t fall in love at the Jersey Shore. Hook up a lot. Just f***ing hook up with everybody [and] anybody. You only live once, f*** it.”

‘Jersey Shore’ cast gives advice to their former selves

The cast also shared things they wished they could tell their former selves going into the Jersey Shore house almost 15 years ago. Pauly would encourage himself to invest in cryptocurrency a lot sooner.

“Don’t leave,” Angelina would tell her former self. “Thank god I am where I am now. I’ve learned a lot from leaving and I’m here to stay.”

“I would have told myself fix your f***ing hair,” Jenni said. “Get your s*** together because this is going to be a wild ride.”

“I would tell my younger self, ‘You’re gonna be fine,'” Nicole said. “You’re not gonna die drinking.”

“Don’t worry so much,” Deena concluded. “Everything’s going to work out and you’re gonna have an amazing life.”

Catch up with the Jersey Shore cast. New episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation air Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.

RELATED: Here’s What It Feels Like to Be a ‘Rando’ On ‘Jersey Shore’