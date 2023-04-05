‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Reveals Why He Headbutted That Wall

Jersey Shore has plenty of memorable moments, from hard-partying scenes to fights between the cast members. One fan-favorite moment came during an episode where Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino rammed his head against a wall. Sorrentino recently explained what led to that moment.

The fight between Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro on ‘Jersey Shore’

During an episode of Season 4 of Jersey Shore, Sorrentino started arguing with fellow cast member and housemate Ronnie Ortiz-Magro about Ortiz-Magro’s relationship with Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

The fight escalated until Sorrentino yelled, “You wanna hit me tough guy?” and then rammed his head against a concrete wall. Even though he was clearly out of it, Sorrentino continued trying to fight with Ortiz-Magro. Security team members eventually stepped in to stop the fight and take Sorrentino to the hospital. He came back sporting a neck brace, and images of him wearing it quickly went viral.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino says he was going through withdrawal at the time

Many people assumed Sorrentino’s outburst was just down to his anger at his roommate, plus the regular drinking all the Jersey Shore cast did. However, he recently explained what really happened during that fight on an episode of the Friend of Jerry podcast.

“I was super surprised that he was actually finally challenging me,” he said of the fight. “And I was definitely not at my best. I was going through actual [drug] withdrawal and I had no idea how to control my emotions.”

Sorrentino went on to say that he knew it was going to be a “tough fight” with Ortiz-Magro because he “likes to fight.” However, he was “game for it,” admitting that the withdrawal was affecting his mindset as well. Sorrentino explained that, eager to get the “first shot” out of the way before Ortiz-Magro could take a swing, he decided to headbutt the wall.

Unbeknownst to him, the walls of the house were not sheetrock, as he thought, but were “pure cement; old-school, probably going back to the days of the Spartans and the Romans.” Sorrentino joked that he “had a lot of commitment and I went straight into a headbutt into an actual stone wall.”

Even though he knocked himself out on the wall, Sorrentino got up and tried to continue fighting with Ortiz-Magro, but said it “wasn’t even a fight, it was a half-assed little tussle” and that security came in and broke it up.

‘The Situation’ is sober today and starring in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

In 2012, Sorrentino publicly acknowledged that he was struggling with an oxycodone addiction and was entering rehab. He has been sober since 2015, cutting out not only prescription drugs, but cigarettes and alcohol as well.

Despite all the fights, Sorrentino and the Jersey Shore crew are still close. He is currently filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation alongside Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, and Ortiz-Magro.

Sorrentino’s wife Lauren is also part of the reality show’s cast. The couple, who were college sweethearts, got married in 2018. They share two children — a son named Romeo and a daughter named Mia.