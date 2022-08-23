‘Jersey Shore: Nicole Polizzi Sets Fan Straight Over Why Husband Jionni LaValle Doesn’t Appear on MTV Series

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole Polizzi has openly lived her life for the past twelve years as the star of two MTV reality series. She often posts photos on social media detailing her day-to-day activities, including her three children, Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo. However, one family member of the LaValle clan doesn’t regularly appear on camera, Polizzi’s husband, Jionni. The reality star set one fan straight who alleged the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star doesn’t share everything on camera.

‘Jersey Shore’ star Nicole Polizzi married Jionni LaValle in 2014

During season 3 of Jersey Shore, Jionni made his first appearance on the series. Polizzi’s roommate, Vinny Guadagnino, took Jionni’s sister back to their Seaside Heights home after a night out at a club. Later that night, LaValle and his uncle came by the house to pick up the young woman. However, that wasn’t the first real introduction between the soon-to-be husband and wife.

Later in 2010, Polizzi and LaValle met at the now-defunct Seaside Heights nightclub, Karma. He returned to the shore house for what seemed like a one-night stand. However, that hookup turned into much more, and shortly after that, the two began dating.

The couple subsequently announced their engagement in March 2012. Polizzi also shared she was pregnant. On Aug. 26, 2012, the couple welcomed their son Lorenzo Dominic LaValle. On Sept. 26, 2014, the duo added their first daughter and second child, Giovanna Marie.

Three months after Giovanna’s birth, the couple wed in a lavish Great Gatsby-themed wedding with Polizzi’s Jersey Shore castmates in attendance. On May 30, 2019, Snooki and Jionni welcomed their third child, Angelo James, to their brood.

Nicole Polizzi set a fan straight who questioned why Jionni doesn’t appear on-camera

An exchange between Polizzi and a fan occurred via Twitter on Aug. 18, 2022. The viewer took offense at Polizzi’s tweet after the reality star spoke out about Angelina Pivarnick‘s on-screen comments regarding the cast sharing their lives on social media.

“We all share our lives on this show for the past ten years, and we all took offense to that comment,” Polizzi wrote.

In response, one fan wrote, “Where is your husband because we’re missing that whole part of your life?”

However, Polizzi clapped back, saying, “Well, he has severe anxiety and hates being in front of the camera. He never liked it. He hardly lets me post pictures. It’s a mental health issue that I respect, and I choose not to push him to be on camera. But please, proceed to be nasty about it. It’s fine. Good day, Mam.”

The reality star also exchanged words with other fans, who appeared to feel the same way about LaValle’s lack of presence on the television series when the spouses and partners of other stars regularly appear.

Another fan said Polizzi was “lying” about LaValle’s whereabouts. In return, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star shared a photograph of the couple with their youngest child on a boat.

Polizzi responded, “I don’t need to prove anything to you about my husband and why he doesn’t do reality tv, but here we are today on the boat, brat. Enjoy your day.”

Polizzi maintains she has allowed fans into her personal life

But, within the Twitter feed, Polizzi replied to other fans who took offense to comments made by Pivarnick, who maintained her castmates, including Polizzi, didn’t share that much on social media.

Her comment came on the heels of Pivarnick’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation castmates Mike Sorrentino and Jenni Farley’s beliefs that Pivarnick shares too much with viewers and on social media.

“I’m not denying any of that. I’m simply saying that comment to each of us when I shared three childbirths on television made me sad, not asking for a debate, lol,” Polizzi concluded.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.

