‘Jersey Shore’: Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Awarded ‘Amazing’ Reality TV Honor

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has been awarded an “amazing” reality tv distinction. Polizzi’s wild antics helped drive the MTV series for 12 years. She finds herself in the unique position of an honor bestowed on only two reality television personalities thus far. The Jersey Shore star and RuPaul are the first reality superstars to grace the boxes of an iconic snack food.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi | Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

All about Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’s latest career milestone

What do Polizzi, RuPaul, and Cheez-It have in common? One hundred percent realness. To celebrate 30 years of reality TV, Cheez-It produced a line of limited edition boxes. Additionally, these are decorated with images of Polizzi and RuPaul of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Polizzi and RuPaul are the first stars of Cheez-It Reality TV Collector’s Cheddition boxes.

The television personalities made their mark on the genre with their salty and satisfying on-camera personas. From dancing at the club to critiquing unfiltered lip-syncing battles, Polizzi and RuPaul are the genre’s royalty.

‘Jersey Shore’ star Nicole Polizzi is thankful for the ‘amazing’ honor

Meanwhile, in an Instagram video, Polizzi spoke of her love for the treat and the “amazing” honor.

“You guys, I love Cheez-Its. As a mom, it’s perfect for the kids. It’s my favorite snack of all time,” she said while munching on the delicious baked crackers.

Also, Polizzi declared, “And look! I’m on the box! I want to thank the academy of Cheez-It for this honor. I love you guys, thank you for this; you’re my best friend. Amazing!”

The reason Cheez-It picked the reality stars

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi | Kellogg Company

Furthermore, Erin Storm, Senior Marketing Director of Cheez-It, had this to say about honoring the undeniably real Polizzi and RuPaul.

“As a brand with ‘real’ at the core of its product, it was important for Cheez-It to highlight stars who truly embody what it means to be real. Snooki and RuPaul continue to give fans an authentic portrayal of themselves during each reality TV episode,” she said.

But, “It only makes sense for Cheez-It to celebrate the unfiltered genre filled with 100% real stars. Just like our original, made with 100% real cheese snack.”

Now, Cheez-It and reality TV fans will have the chance to purchase these exclusive Cheez-It Reality TV Collector’s Cheddition boxes on CheezItHQ.com. Subsequently, the remaining packages will be available for fans to grab while supplies last.

Watch Nicole Polizzi on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.

RELATED: Jersey Shore’s Earliest and Raunchiest Days Are Celebrated in New MTV Special