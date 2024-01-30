Pauly D felt that he was actually helped by Mike Sorrentino’s aggressive approach to dating back in their younger ‘Jersey Shore’ days.

Jersey Shore stars Pauly D and Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino seemed to be somewhat opposites of each other in the reality show’s early days. Even when it came to dating, their two approaches to seducing women couldn’t have been any more different.

Pauly D felt he had an advantage over Mike Sorrentino’s aggressive style of flirting

Mike Sorrentino and Pauly D | John Lamparski/Getty Images

Pauly D once commented on his and Sorrentino’s different styles when it came to dating. The reality TV stars had a lot of success bringing women home back in their younger years. It was noted that Sorrentino was much more aggressive when it came to flirting with women than Pauly D. Pauly D’s approach to dating was more laid-back, which he felt was better than Sorrentino’s.

“Yeah. I got the Pauly D swag,” Pauly D told Daily Beast in 2011. “He doesn’t have that, so that’s the problem. But sometimes that works to my advantage because they’ll see how aggressive he is with them, and they’ll say, ‘Oh, I should have went with him [The Situation]’ or ‘I’m glad I’m with Pauly.’”

Pauly D asserted that The Situation’s style has actually sabotaged his and his other pal’s chances at dating women.

“We brought a lot of girls back, and just The Situation ruined it for me. That was it,” Pauly D said.

Why Pauly D wanted to stay away from Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino

Sorrentino took a while to get used to for Pauly D. The successful DJ considered himself to be much calmer than The Situation, who had a habit of starting drama.

“It’s weird because all I know how to do is be myself,” Pauly D said. “I treat the guys in the house like my friends back home, and they treat me the same way—it’s like that with Ronnie and Vinny… I just don’t get it with Situation. He’s always trying to instigate and stuff like that, and my friends back home don’t do that. My friends back home will play the wingman game and he doesn’t. I just see him for what he is. I’m not mad. It is what it is. I just block that out and I don’t want to get involved in it.”

Pauly D also agreed with the idea that Mike might’ve been playing up his aggressive side on purpose, assuming the role of a villain.

“I think that’s the only card that he has to play so maybe that’s what he’s doing. I’m not really sure. I don’t hate the kid. I’m still friends with him… it’s just if that’s what he chooses to do, that’s what he chooses to do. I just choose to have fun and be myself,” he said.

Because of Mike’s naturally confrontational personality, Pauly D felt it was better to avoid him.

“I just want to have fun and I don’t want to deal with drama. It’s how I’ve been my whole life, and on the show. I stay away from the drama, so I stay away from [Mike] a little bit,” Pauly D once told PR.

How Pauly D felt about The Situation being seen as the leader of ‘Jersey Shore’

Despite Pauly D being older, The Situation was seemingly portrayed in earlier seasons as the group’s leader. The cast, for instance, would always end up leaving parties and clubs whenever Sorrentino wanted to. But Pauly D confided that this was all just a simple editing trick.

“The only thing is, with the television show, we are filming so we have to leave in somewhat of a group—we can’t leave alone—so he’ll just nag and nag and nag until everybody leaves. We never want to leave. All we want to do is party, party, party. We don’t actually listen to him until it is in fact time to leave, but they always show him going, ‘I want to leave!’ But nobody really listens to him,” Pauly D said.