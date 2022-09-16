‘Jersey Shore’ Production Assistant Claims Angelina and Vinny ‘Actually Hook up Behind the Scenes’; Why That’s Unlikely

New episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 feature Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick flirting. Recently, an alleged production assistant from the MTV reality series claimed Vinny and Angelina’s showmance is real. So, you know we have to talk about it. Find out what the Jersey Shore PA’s claims are and why we don’t think there’s any merit to them.

‘Jersey Shore’ production assistant claims Vinny and Angelina’s showmance is authentic

Anonymous celebrity gossip account Deux Moi shared a tip from a source who claims to work on the MTV reality series. “If anyone cares, I work as a PA on Jersey Shore and have for five seasons,” they wrote (via Reddit).

“The reason that the Vinny/Angelina teasing has continued for so many years is because they’re actually hooking up behind the scenes and really do have a strong attraction to one another. They also hate each other. That dynamic is 100% real.” Deux Moi

It’s important to note where this information came from —it was submitted to Deux Moi and, therefore, not proven. As one Redditor pointed out: “Anyone who believes anything on Deux Moi needs help.”

Angelina said she was hooking up with another Vinny from Staten Island

Moreover, in earlier episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5, Angelina mentioned another “Vinny from Staten Island.” This man was watching her house while they were traveling to film.

When Jenni “JWoww” Farley asked if he was “a good lay or … a good person,” Angelina confirmed she was hooking up with the other Vinny. “He’s actually both,” Angelina said, mentioning how “jacked” the other Vinny is. “I’m not at that point of seeing a future with anyone right now,” she added. “I’m gonna enjoy myself.” Whether or not she still talks to the other Vinny is unclear.

Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick’s showmance really existed once

Back in season 2 of the original Jersey Shore, Angelina and Vinny did hook up. After leaving a Miami nightclub, Vinny and Angelina made out in the back seat of a cab. When they returned to the Metropole, Angelina followed Vinny to his bedroom. There, he delivered the iconic line: “Yo listen, me and Angelina need some privacy.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation brought the idea of their showmance back in the season 5 episode “The Staten Island Notebook.” In the episode, Vinny told Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino: “Can Angelina change into this sexy thing that I’m attracted to one day? Maybe. Never say never. I never thought in my life I would be entertaining Angelina, but I’m intrigued by it.” If you know anything about Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and the people behind it, you know they love to fuel rumors like this one.

Vinny Guadagnino’s personal life is kept under wraps

Vinny keeps his personal life out of the show — which is ironic considering his starring role in three seasons of Double Shot at Love. He’ll post photos and videos to his social media revealing he’s out on a date but add: “You’ll never know with who.” Vinny has already shared so much of his personal life, so most Jersey Shore fans respect his decision to keep that aspect of his life out of the public eye.

If Vinny and Angelina were hooking up, she’d likely want the world to know

Perhaps the biggest red flag in this production assistant’s claims is Angelina’s silence about it all. It seems unlikely Angelina would keep her and Vinny’s romance under wraps if it were actually going on behind the scenes. Based on their past and how frequently she talks about how much “Vinny loves her” on the show, it’s hard to picture Angelina not sharing something about a romance with Vinny.

Overall, having fans wonder whether or not Vinny and Angelina are hooking up works wonders when it comes to creating buzz about the show. Kind of like we’re doing right now.

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

