The reality star hasn't appeared alongside his castmates in two years as he worked on his sobriety and other personal issues.

After almost two years, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro returned to face his Jersey Shore castmates. However, are his castmates convinced he has changed? Fans don’t think so.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro faces his former roommates, apologizing for his actions

After leaving Jersey Shore behind, Ronnie Oritz-Magro focused on his mental health. He also became sober.

During the two years since his last appearances alongside all his Jersey Shore castmates, Ronnie says he has worked on his sobriety. He is also a full-time parent to daughter Ariana, who he shares with ex-Jen Harley, and has moved full-time to Florida.

Ronnie faced his former roommates during the season 6, episode 29 installment, “Deena Makes a Friend,” and he feared their response. He sat down to speak his mind, leaving some of the cast in tears.

However, some fans believe that not all roommates believe Ronnie has changed. They took to Reddit to share their points of view.

“Mike, Nicole, and Angelina are buying it, and they are crying,” deduced one fan. “Vinny is having flashbacks in his head to Ron destroying all of Sam’s stuff and screaming in her face. He is NOT falling for it. I don’t know what Jenni thinks. She could be torn between actually having become close to Sam and knowing deep inside who Ron is.”

A second fan penned, “If any of the cast wants to give him another chance, that is their own choice. I think they have seen this too often with him and want the distance.”

“Deena would cry if a puppy tripped, so for her to sit there dry-faced and looking kinda disgusted, oh, I know she was over it,” said a third viewer. Pauly and Vinny look like me at company meetings when the presentation is running too long, but I can’t leave, and Jenni looks like she knew he was lying, but she’d humor his attempt cause what other choice did they have?”

What did Ronnie Ortiz-Magro say during his ‘Jersey Shore’ apology?

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro prepared several things he wanted to tell his longtime friends and former roommates. He wrote everything down so he wouldn’t forget what he wanted to say.

“I love you guys like brothers and sisters,” Ronnie said. “You’re the closest thing I have besides my family.”

He continued, “I feel like I lost you guys. I lost my job. I lost people that I loved.”

“I’m not perfect, and some days are better than others. I do have bad days, but I’m working on that.”

Ronnie concluded by saying, “I know that it is going to take a lot to rebuild our friendships. Going to take a lot for you guys to trust me.”

Will Ronnie Ortiz-Magro ever return to ‘Jersey Shore’ full-time?

The cast of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 1 includes Paul DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni Farley, Nicole Polizzi, Mike Sorrentino, Deena Cortese and Vinny Guadagnino | MTV

Over the past year, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has made two appearances on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. However, in both instances, he only met with Mike Sorrentino.

Now that Ronnie has reunited with Jenni Farley, Nicole Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Paul DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, and Mike Sorrentino, what are the chances he will return as a permanent cast member? Likely not, for the following reasons.

If MTV allowed Ronnie to return to Jersey Shore after his past harmful actions, which included arrests for domestic violence, it could affect the show’s overall viewership.

Mike also seemed unsure that Ronnie’s return would be a good idea from a sobriety standpoint. As Mike has also struggled with sobriety, he wants to ensure his friend would be strong enough to be around temptation as the series films in clubs and bars.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.