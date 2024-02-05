‘Jersey Shore’: Sam and Ron’s Toxic Relationship Wasn’t as ‘One-Sided’ as the Show Made It Seem, Says Former Producer

With the new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation right around the corner, and Sam Giancola and Ron Magro’s past relationship is once again taking center stage. Sam and Ron dated throughout the show’s original Jersey Shore run, but they called it quits for good a couple years after filming ended. These days, they’re both …

These days, they’re both in different places, but someone who claims to be a former producer says that Sam and Ron’s toxic relationship wasn’t as “one-sided” as producers made it seem.

Former ‘Jersey Shore’ producer reveals details on Sam and Ron’s tumultuous relationship

During the Jersey Shore run, no story arc was more talked about than Sam and Ron’s up-and-down relationship. The two started dating during season 1 and continued to date on and off over the years. Things especially heated up in Miami after Nicole Polizzi and Jenni Farley wrote the now-famous note about Ron’s behavior at the club. But while the show made it seem like Ron created the majority of the problems in the couple’s relationship, someone who claims to be a former producer says that isn’t quite the case.

An anonymous former producer held a Reddit AMA in 2020, where someone asked: “Ron’s treatment of Sam: was it really as bad as (or worse than) it looked?” — and it turns out that, at least according to one producer, Sam and Ron played seemingly equal parts in the chaos in real life.

“It was portrayed pretty accurately,” the producer wrote. But hinted that Sam played more of a role in the problems than the cameras made it seem. “If anything, Sam got a great edit. I think their relationship was toxic, but it wasn’t one sided. I’ll leave it at that.”

Sam and Ron have distanced themselves from each other through the years

It’s hard to know the exact truth based on just one producer’s take, but it wouldn’t be too surprising if both Sam and Ron were responsible for the drama in their relationship. However, through the years, the two have worked hard to distance themselves from one another. Ron now has a daughter, of whom he has full custody, while Sam has been in a committed relationship with her boyfriend Justin for quite a while.

However, the show’s new season could see the two finally interact for the first time in years. MTV has been teasing a Sam and Ron reunion, but some fans are convinced the show is playing it up and that the two won’t actually interact. Still, it seems that both of them are in different places now and could potentially be able to have a civil conversation. Plus, with the other cast mates there to diffuse the situation, fans could get the reunion they have been waiting for all these years.