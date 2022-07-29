‘Jersey Shore’ Season 2 Premiered 12 Years Ago Today: ‘Snooki’s Discovery of Fried Pickles and Other Iconic Moments

Twelve years ago, the second season of Jersey Shore premiered on MTV on July 29. In honor of the season 2 premiere, we’re reliving some of the most iconic moments to come out of the episode “Goin’ South,” including Angelina Pivarnick’s return and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s discovery of fried pickles. Here are the best moments from the season 2 premiere that would become iconic to fans.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and Jenni’ JWoww’ Farley road-trip to Miami in the season 2 premiere

After the immediate success of Jersey Shore, showrunners wanted to move quickly on season 2. But because it was winter up north, 495 Productions decided to film in Miami so they could turn the second season around quickly.

Most of the cast flew into Florida for season 2, but “Snooki” and Jenni “JWoww” Farley took the drive together. Along the way, they made a pit stop in Savannah, Georgia, where “Snooki” discovered fried pickles for the first time. They were also hit on by a man who “Snooki” said “obviously f***s his sister for a living” — ah, the early days of Jersey Shore.

As Nicole later revealed in a YouTube video detailing her favorite Jersey Shore memories, the journey took “like four days” to complete. “It was so much fun because me and Jenni weren’t best friend sisters yet, so I feel like that trip bonded us [and allowed us] to have the friendship that we have today,” Nicole explains.

In addition to discovering fried pickles, Nicole and Jenni visited landmarks, stayed at “scary hotels,” and stopped at random bars. “It was literally the best road trip ever with Jenni,” she added.

For whatever reason, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Pauly DelVecchio also took the road trip to Miami. Their experience wasn’t nearly as memorable, but they did get their car stuck in the mud.

Single Ronnie Ortiz-Magro returns in the ‘Jersey Shore’ Season 2 premiere

After a tumultuous relationship with Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola in season 1, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro entered The Metropole a single man. Sammi admittedly had reservations about living in a house with her ex-boyfriend, but she went along for the ride anyway.

By the end of their first night in the house, tensions between Ronnie and Sam were high. In the weeks to come, Nicole and Jenni would sit down to write Sam a note detailing Ronnie’s behavior — a note that will alter the course of the season and cement itself in Jersey Shore history.

‘Snooki’ felt like a ‘Pilgrim’ 12 years ago

“Snooki” has given Jersey Shore fans so many quotable lines over the years, but the season 2 premiere contains one of the funniest. After Jenni accidentally brought a shelf of clothing crashing to the ground — an accident that left Sammi’s white shorts covered in Ron-Ron Juice — Nicole helped clean up.

“I feel like a pilgrim from the frickin’ ’20s right now,” she said, scrubbing away at Sammi’s shorts in the kitchen sink. Truly iconic.

Angelina Pivarnick gives ‘Jersey Shore’ another chance in the season 2 premiere

After leaving the shore house in season 1, Angelina decided to give the reality TV life another go in the Jersey Shore Season 2 premiere. Yet another iconic moment to come out of this episode is the fight Angelina got into with Jenni, Nicole, and Sam in a cab on their way home from the club.

Jenni and Nicole tried consoling Sam, who was visibly upset about Ronnie’s treatment of her. However, Angelina, who left Jersey Shore Season 1 because she “loved a guy,” wasn’t having it. “Oh wait, are you guys talking about guys right now?” she asked.

“That’s why everybody is being [mean] because of why I left before,” she added. “Everybody in this car is talking about how they love guys or whatever, but I left because I loved a guy and you guys can’t understand that.”

“Who gives a f*** about you leaving?” Sammi replied. Then, Jenni offered to take the conversation outside so they could squash things with a fight. This set the tone for Angelina’s time in the house for the rest of the season — or at least the part she stuck around for.

Twelve years later, Jersey Shore lives on. Watch new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

