‘Jersey Shore’: Snooki Is ‘Sad’ Sammi Blocked Her on Instagram, Saying ‘I Don’t Know What I Did’

When Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola left the Jersey Shore franchise, fans took comfort in knowing that she was still friends with the cast. However, things don’t seem to be going well between the former roommates.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi recently revealed that Giancola blocked her on social media. And Polizzi noted that she’s not sure why it happened.

Why Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola left ‘Jersey Shore’

Giancola and her roommates — Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jennifer “Jwoww” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Guadagnino, and Polizzi — rose to fame when Jersey Shore premiered in 2009.

Giancola and Ortiz-Magro started dating soon after moving into the house. Their roller-coaster relationship played out over six seasons, with multiple blow-out fights and reconciliations. By the time the final episodes aired in 2012, the two decided to call it quits for good.

When the show was rebooted in 2017, the original cast — including season 2 addition Deena Cortese — returned. But Giancola refused to come back.

“I am not the same as I was when I was 22,” she told People in 2018. “At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations.”

“However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies,” Giancola added. “I’ve decided to focus on me, my future, and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me! I’ve just decided to live my life for me these days.”

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi reveals Giancola blocked her on social media

Over the years, Giancola has shared a few photos with Polizzi, Cortese, and Farley, indicating the roommates are still friends. And in a recent chat with E! News, Polizzi revealed that the cast has been trying to get Giancola to return for Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

“We tried to get her back like two years ago, all of us texting her saying, ‘Come for one dinner. Why not?'” Polizzi recalled. “And she’s just always like, ‘No, I’ll never do that show again.’ We didn’t want to push it.”

The reality star said she tried to reach out to Giancola recently. But she was surprised to see that her old roommate blocked her. And she couldn’t figure out why.

“I went to go message her a while ago and she blocked me,” Polizzi said. “I don’t know what I did.”

However, despite Giancola’s detachment from the show, Polizzi insisted the roommates are still willing to welcome her back.

“It’s unfortunate because we would love for her to come back,” she added. “She’s a part of the show. I feel like it’s not full unless all of us are there. It’s sad.”

The ‘Jersey Shore’ stars have had beef in the past

Giancola had a brief falling out with Polizzi and Farley in Jersey Shore Season 2. While Giancola and Ortiz-Magro were in the middle of one of their breakups, Polizzi and Farley wrote an anonymous letter to Giancola detailing how Ortiz-Magro was talking to other women.

Giancola was angered and upset by the letter. She angrily confronted Ortiz-Magro. But after making up with him, she turned her anger toward Polizzi and Farley.

“Why am I really upset more at the girls than Ron?” Giancola explained to MTV News at the time. “Well, Ron was a douchebag. He kind of screwed me over, messed me up, but these are my girls. The people that I lived in the room with, that probably should have came and told me personally.”

