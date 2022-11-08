‘Jersey Shore’ Star Vinny Guadagnino Sets New ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Record Despite Elimination

Vinny Guadagnino and Heidi D’Amelio were eliminated from Dancing with the Stars Season 31 during 90s Night. Despite no longer being in the running for the Mirrorball Trophy, Vinny still managed to set a record on the show. Find out what title the Jersey Shore star took home regardless of his DWTS elimination.

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki during ‘DWTS’ 90s Night | ABC/Eric McCandless

‘Jersey Shore’ celebs ‘Snooki’ and ‘The Situation’ were on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ previously

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was the first Jersey Shore star to participate on Dancing with the Stars. He competed in season 11 dancing with pro Karina Smirnoff. The duo only made it until week 4 of the competition that season. They were eliminated after dancing the Argentine Tango to “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi competed later in Dancing with the Stars Season 17. She danced with Sasha Farber and made it to week 7 of the competition. They were eliminated after receiving all nines from the judges for their Samba to “Hey Mama” and their Team Freestyle dance to “Bom Bom,” placing eighth that season.

Vinny Guadagnino is the ‘Jersey Shore’ star to make it the furthest on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Vinny made it to week 8 of the competition — the furthest of any of his Jersey Shore co-stars. He may have struggled to win over the judges this season, but the reality TV star had Jersey Shore fans backing him up in the votes.

Regardless of the love from fans, after performing a Tango to Haddaway’s “What Is Love?” and a Samba relay to “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)” by En Vogue, Vinny was eliminated from the competition. The judges had to choose between Vinny and Koko Iwasaki and actor Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater. Ultimately, they chose to save Trevor. Still, Vinny placed seventh in the competition, triumphing over his Jersey Shore castmates.

Vinny Guadagnino’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ journey

Throughout the competition, Vinny struggled to climb the judges’ leaderboard each week despite giving his all in rehearsals. After the 17 points he received in week 1, Vinny started to impress the judges. He earned 27 points in week 2, but the following week he slipped down to a score of 23 points. Here’s what the judges awarded Vinny throughout the rest of his time in the competition:

29 points in week 4

62 points in week 5

36 points in week 6

63 points in week 7

29 points in week 8

Who is heading into the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31 semi-finals?

The race to the Mirrorball Trophy is on. Next week, the six remaining couples will face another double elimination in the semi-finals. Here’s who remains in the season 31 competition:

TikTok celebrity Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater

Actor Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

Actor and TV host Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Drag queen superstar Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

As Carrie Ann Inaba said, the judges will be looking for “things that are spectacular” heading into the season 31 finale. Watch new episodes of Dancing with the Stars exclusively on Disney+.