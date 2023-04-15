‘Jersey Shore’ Update: Is Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Married?

Jersey Shore fans are holding their breath. After happy news that Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola would be rejoining the cast after a long hiatus, she was spotted in the same place as Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. The duo had a famously toxic relationship during their shared tenure on Jersey Shore. In fact, it was rumored that Giancola initially opted not to return to Jersey Shore: Family Reunion specifically because of Ortiz-Magro. While there has been no confirmation that they’ll be filming together, their shared location is a first in many years. So, where do the former flames stand romantically? Is Giancola married? No, but she is seeing someone.

Is Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola married?

Sammie ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola is again involved with her Jersey Shore castmates. It’s been a long time since the New Jersey native has been on camera, so what is going on with her romantic life? After ending her troubled relationship with Ortiz-Magro, Giancola entered another long-term relationship. She began dating Christian Biscardi in 2017.

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola | CJ Rivera/FilmMagic

The couple tried to keep their relationship low-key, but Biscardi occasionally appeared on Giancola’s social media accounts. Biscardi popped the question in 2019, and Giancola was enthusiastic about planning their wedding. They intended to wed in 2020, but the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic put it on hold.

In July 2021, Giancola confirmed that she and Biscardi had parted ways during a TikTok Q&A. A few months later, Gianvola began appearing with a new man on social media. She later confirmed she was in a relationship with Justin May. They are still together, although they are not married. Biscardi has made no mention of Giancola since their split.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s relationship status is less clear

Following his relationship with Giancola, Ortiz-Magro had a truly hellacious off-and-on romance with Jen Harley. The couple went public in July 2017 with their relationship, but it was obvious during the filming of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation that Ortiz-Magro was hardly faithful.

The duo experienced multiple ups and downs during their three-year relationship. They had a daughter together, but that did little to quell the tension in their romance. The police were involved in their relationship more than once, and their drama spilled onto social media several times over the years. By 2020, their romantic relationship ended, and Ortiz-Magro and Harley appeared to settle into a co-parenting relationship.

Ortiz-Magro was involved in even more drama moving forward, though. In April 2021, TMZ reported that Ortiz-Magro had been arrested in Los Angeles for domestic violence, this time against his new girlfriend, Saffire Matos. According to the publication, Harley drove from her home in Las Vegas to pick up the daughter she and Ortiz-Magro share.

Ortiz-Magro and Matos broke up in July 2022. It is unclear if Ortiz-Magro is currently seeing someone, but he has made big changes. What that means for his future of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is anyone’s guess.

Will Sammi and Ronnie appear on camera together?

Giancola’s reluctance to return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was understandable. Her troubled relationship with Ortiz-Magro and her relationship status at the time would have made things untenable. To be fair, though, things aren’t much different now. Giancola and Ortiz-Magro’s history is still their history, and she’s in a relationship, albeit a different one.

The cast of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation | Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Last week, Page Six reported that Ortiz-Magro was spotted on the grounds of Margaritaville Resort in Orlando, where the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was said to be filming. Giancola was on hand for the trip. Does that mean Ortiz-Magro and Giancola will appear on camera together? It doesn’t seem likely. While Giancola and Ortiz-Magro are rumored to have been spending time at the same hotel, Ortiz-Magro, nor MTV has not announced a return to the show.