MTV has teased the former lovers' reunion for months, is tonight the night it really happens?

After the entire second half of Season 7, when Jersey Shore: Family Vacation producers teased a reunion between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi Giancola, fans wonder, “Is this the week” for the “awkward” reunion of the exes?

After months of hyping up a reunion between exes Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi Giancola, will tonight’s episode be their long-awaited reunion? This season appears to have been one long installment where Ronnie’s name is mentioned, but he never appears.

The series released a new Instagram video to hype up the tense situation further. The roommates shared one word to describe Sammi and Ronnie’s reunion.

The video featured Nicole Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni Farley and Mike Sorrentino. Each used the following words to describe the meetup of the exes.

Both Deena and Jenni said the reunion would be “awkward.” Vinny called out a “tense” situation, while Mike believes it will be “epically uncomfortable,” and Nicole said it would be “frickin weird.”

However, fans are having none of the cast’s wordplay

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation viewers are having none of the cast’s wordplay about the much-anticipated Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reunion. The entire season is playing on fans’ last nerve, and their Instagram commentary reflects that.

“You guys are really dragging this out at this point! It’s making me not want to watch. Is this the week?” one fan said.

“Like, just show the reunion already and let the girl alone. Everyone has exes. You guys make it more uncomfortable for her. Stop hyping it up, not showing it, and having us wait every week,” they continued.

A second fan wrote, “We are making it bigger than it will be. They will probably say hello to each other, and MAYBE have a conversation about them doing their own thing and keeping it peaceful and not awkward for the sake of the vacation/their roommates.”

‘Jersey Shore’ producers are playing ‘Beetlejuice’ with their viewers

Remember the 1988 film Beetlejuice? If you call the ghost’s name three times, he appears.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation producers are doing the same thing with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Except for the amount of times they have called him, he could have arrived, left, and returned multiple times.

Fans are on the right track when they state that the must-teased reunion between Ronnie and Sammi Giancola will likely not be a big deal. They will politely co-exist for the show’s sake.

After all, both are no longer in their 20s. Sammi is engaged to Justin May, and Ronnie is continuing his sobriety journey and is a father to 5-year-old Ariana Sky. Therefore, they have both moved past their drama and are embracing their respective futures.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation should consider that its viewers are also older and look at Sammi and Ron’s young adult drama through a different lens. Today, it appears most viewers want what’s best for either of them.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.