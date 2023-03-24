‘Jersey Shore’: Vinny and Mike Were Allegedly the Worst Actors When it Came to ‘Meeting’ Their Hookups on the Show

It’s no secret that a lot of the drama on our favorite reality shows is manufactured. It was recently revealed that, when it came to meeting people at bars and clubs, the cast of Jersey Shore already knew who they were meeting, and some were pretty bad at hiding it.

‘Jersey Shore’ documented the lives of a group of New Jersey natives during a summer of partying at the beach

Jersey Shore launched in 2009 on MTV, chronicling the lives of eight New Jersey natives as they partied their way through the summer. The cast included Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jennifer “JWoww” Farley, “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Throughout the show, viewers saw the group party at Jersey Shore bars and clubs, get in trouble, and start relationships. Some seasons even had the Jersey Shore crew traveling to Italy and South Beach, Florida.

A source reveals the ‘Jersey Shore’ cast knew everyone they met onscreen ahead of time and that Mike and Vinny were ‘particularly bad’ at reacting

When the Jersey Shore cast would go out to the bars, they were almost always approached by girls and guys who wanted to dance, party, and hook up with the crew. It always seemed spontaneous, but someone recently shared that the set-ups were all put into place by the show’s producers.

A source told BuzzFeed that “most of the people the cast interacts with (including hookups, girls brought back from clubs, and strangers met in bars) are staged and have already signed release forms.”

The source went on to say that since the cast of Jersey Shore knew who they were about to meet, they had to act surprised or like they didn’t actually know the person. Some of the group members were better at hiding that than others.

“You can notice some of the cast overreacting to people showing up and also conveniently facing the camera so we can see their faces,” the source went on. “Vinny is particularly bad at it, but so is Mike.”

While the source’s claim has not been verified, it is highly likely the cast knew the people they met at bars and clubs before meeting on camera, as people have to agree to be filmed for reality TV shows like Jersey Shore.

Snooki once said that shooting a season of ‘Jersey Shore’ was ‘kind of like being in jail for two months’

While Jersey Shore looked like the perfect summer of partying on the beach, the cast members have shared that it was way more strict than anyone would ever guess. Snooki once told V Magazine that filming each season was “kind of like being in jail for two months.”

“You can’t leave without a film crew with you,” she explained. “If you want to leave, you have to tell them an hour before so they can get ready. There are no cell phones, no TV, and you can’t read. You can’t write or pass notes. You can’t listen to music, you can’t do anything…and people wonder why all we do is drink! It’s because there’s nothing else to do!”

The rooftop deck the ‘Jersey Shore’ cast hung out on wasn’t even part of their beach house

Another behind-the-scenes secret involves one of the most basic elements of the show: the house the cast lived in. For example, the rooftop deck that the Jersey Shore cast hung out on almost every day wasn’t actually part of the house they stayed in. It was actually the roof of the t-shirt shop next door to their house [per BuzzFeed].