‘Jersey Shore’ vs. ‘The Hill’s ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Episode Isn’t Streaming Anywhere

The casts of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and The Hills: New Beginnings faced off in February 2020 in a special episode of Celebrity Family Feud. Season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is in full swing, so many people want to watch the cast’s appearance on Celebrity Family Feud. Unfortunately, the episode from 2020 isn’t streaming anywhere at publication.

‘The Hills’ vs. ‘Jersey Shore’ ‘Family Feud’ episode aired in June 2020

The game show battle brought together personalities from two of the hottest reality shows of the early aughts: Jersey Shore and The Hills. On the Jersey Shore side, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Vinny Guadagnino’s Uncle Nino (real name Antonio Giaimo) played. On The Hills side, Whitney Port played with Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, Frankie Delgado, and Audrina Patridge. The episode of Celebrity Family Feud aired on June 28.

‘Jersey Shore’s ‘Family Feud’ full episode isn’t available to watch anywhere right now

The cast of Jersey Shore and The Hills appeared in a season 7 episode of Celebrity Family Feud — episode 4. At publication, season 7 of Celebrity Family Feud isn’t streaming on any of the major platforms. It’s unclear why, but stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates on where and when you can stream the episode of Family Feud featuring the casts of The Hills and Jersey Shore.

‘Jersey Shore’ ‘Family Feud’ caused some tension on Twitter

Mike “The Situation” is no stranger to Twitter drama. He got into some recently involving Angelina Pivarnick in season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. But when he and the Jersey Shore cast were on Celebrity Family Feud, he made some comments that had many thinking he was talking about The Hills’ Delgado.

Family Feud players typically shake hands when they approach the podium to see who gets to play the first game. But there was some tension when “The Situation” and Delgado went to play. When the Jersey Shore star extended his hand for a shake, Delgado faked him out and pantomimed, brushing his hair back. “Now we got a situation,” Sorrentino quipped at the time. “Michael, yes, we do,” Delgado replied.

When the episode aired, Mike tweeted: “Become better, not bitter.” It’s unclear whether his tweet was related to the Family Feud situation, but fans took it as such.

“Frankie and a lot of The Hills cast were so incredibly rude,” one viewer replied. “The Situation” never addressed Delgado’s actions directly. But he did “like” another reply on Twitter when a fan wrote: “Tell that to that loser Frankie.” That was enough for fans to believe his initial tweet was directed at The Hills star.

‘The Hills’ cast displeased many viewers when that episode of ‘Family Feud’ aired

Outside of the Delgado/”Situation” drama, many fans weren’t pleased with the cast of The Hills when they appeared on Celebrity Family Feud. “I’m watching Family Feud with The Hills and Jersey Shore, and I have to say, the people from The Hills are complete a**holes,” one fan tweeted. It’s unclear why, but Delgado’s actions likely put a bad taste in viewers’ mouths.