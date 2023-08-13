Jessa Seewald hasn't been posting many images of herself on social media lately. The lack of photos has some Duggar family followers suspecting a secret pregnancy.

Duggar family critics lambasted Jessa Seewald in February for monetizing her miscarriage. The fallout from her two-part YouTube video sponsored by a food delivery service was immense. It didn’t stop Jessa from posting to Instagram and YouTube, though. In recent months, she has switched up her posting style, though. Critics don’t think it is in response to the criticism, though. Some Duggar family followers strongly suspect Jessa Seewald is pregnant but attempting to keep it quiet until she’s 100% ready to announce. Her current social media activity seems similar to her activity during past pregnancies.

Jessa Duggar has stopped posting photos of herself on social media

While Jessa still shares photos on Instagram and videos on YouTube, followers have noticed she’s been sticking to behind-the-camera work in recent months. Even in her most recent upload on YouTube, Jessa appeared only briefly, and when she was on-screen, she was mostly concealed by one of her children.

It’s not just her social media that she’s mostly absent from. Jessa briefly appeared in Jinger Vuolo’s recent vlog, but again, she didn’t appear in much of it. Jessa was shown briefly, but only from the back. The careful framing and sudden camera shyness have led followers to assume the mother of four is pregnant once again.

If she is expecting, they don’t expect her to announce the pregnancy until the third trimester, if she reports it before the birth at all. Given the backlash from her miscarriage videos last year, she may be carefully weighing when and how to share additional pregnancy news.

She’s done the same during previous pregnancies

Sure, Jessa Seewald suddenly dropping selfies from social media might not seem like concrete evidence of a pregnancy. Still, Jessa has a habit of taking a hiatus from appearing in videos and photos when she is expecting.

Jessa Seewald | D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

Jessa largely fell off social media when pregnant with Fern Seewald in 2021. She announced the pregnancy in February. She spent the months before the announcement sharing throwback images and photos of her children. When she was pregnant with Ivy Seewald in 2019, she stopped posting pictures of herself, too. Despite having her pregnancy and birth filmed for Counting On, she still grew camera shy.

So, is Jessa or any other Duggars currently pregnant?

After Jedidiah Duggar’s bride, Katey Nakatsu welcomed her second child just over a year after their first child was born; things fell relatively quiet in the Duggar family. At least they don’t have any publicly announced pregnancies going on at the moment. That doesn’t mean no one in the family is pregnant. While we can not confirm a new pregnancy for Jessa, we think her social media postings suggest another Seewald might be joining the world soon.

She isn’t the only Duggar suspected of keeping a pregnancy quiet in recent months. Lauren Swanson, who married Josiah Duggar in 2018, is believed to have welcomed a second and third child in 2022 and 2023 without ever uttering a word to the public. Kendra Caldwell seemingly welcomed a fourth child without speaking out, either. If Fandom is correct, Kendra and Joseph Duggar’s fourth child is already a year old. If that’s true, it’s entirely plausible that she is expecting again. They have welcomed a child each year since 2018. They were married in September 2017.