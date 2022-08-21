Who Is Jesse Palmer Married to? Everything You Need to Know about Emely Fardo

Jesse Palmer is the newest host for Bachelor Nation, but he didn’t meet his wife, Emely Fardo, on the show. Palmer’s time on The Bachelor took place nearly two decades ago, and his relationship with the winning contestant didn’t last long. Here’s everything you need to know about Palmer’s marriage and his wife, Emely Fardo.

Jesse Palmer was the lead for ‘The Bachelor’ Season 5

In 2004, Jesse Palmer was looking for love on The Bachelor Season 5. Palmer is a native of Toronto, Ontario, and played in the NHL for the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers. His season of The Bachelor was a memorable one, with Palmer accidentally calling the wrong name during a rose ceremony on night 1.

In the end, Jessica Bowlin won Palmer’s season of The Bachelor, though Palmer did not propose at the end. The pair dated for several months after the series ended before splitting up. According to US Weekly, Bowlin is married to Omar Rawi, with whom she has two children.

Who is Jesse Palmer married to? Here’s what you need to know about Emely Fardo

Jesse Palmer is married to Emily Fardo, a Brazilian model and photographer. According to Favebites, Fardo has worked with brands and companies such as Inamorata, Clinique, and Stila Cosmetics. She is also managed by New York Model Management.

Palmer met Fardo at a boxing class in New York City in 2017, Life and Style Magazine writes. In 2019 he told The Daily Mail, “I saw her and thought she was beautiful. I didn’t meet her until later, she was coming in while I was leaving. We ended up connecting, and our first date was at Rumble two weeks later.”

Palmer eventually popped the question during a trip to France in 2019. Though the pair had plans to tie the not in Provence, France, in 2020, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic derailed things. Instead of a destination wedding, they had a small, private ceremony at a close friend’s house in Connecticut on July 5, 2020.

Palmer and Fardo were able to tie the knot (again) in France in 2022

Eventually, Palmer and Fardo also had a wedding ceremony in France in 2022. Palmer wrote on Instagram last July, “So…we did a thing…After canceling our wedding twice due to Covid and then eloping in Connecticut, Emely and I finally tied the knot (again) in front of our immediate families in Provence, France.”

He added, “Everything was PERFECT. This was the day we had been envisioning for the past 3 years. Such a magical day full of love, tears (I maybe cried…a lot), and gratitude.”

At the moment, Palmer and Fardo do not have any children together. However, they do have an Aussie doodle named Mademoseille Loulou Palmer. She has her own Instagram account with over 3K followers.

