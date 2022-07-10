Jessica Capshaw’s Favorite Steven Spielberg Movie Isn’t the 1 She Was In

Steven Spielberg has had such an outsized impact on the entertainment industry that it’s hard to overstate his influence. In addition to being one of the wealthiest filmmakers in the world, Spielberg has served as the director of some of the most iconic films in cinematic history. His recent work includes West Side Story, but Spielberg’s deep filmography stretches back for decades and includes multiple Oscars.

The director also has an interesting connection to actor Jessica Capshaw (best known for playing Arizona Robbins on Grey’s Anatomy). When asked about her favorite Spielberg flick, Capshaw surprisingly did not choose the one she acted in.

Jessica Capshaw and Steven Spielberg are family

Jessica Capshaw is an actor best known for her long run on Grey’s Anatomy. She played Dr. Arizona Robbins from 2009 until 2018. Since then, she has appeared in the romantic comedy Holidate and will have a starring role in the upcoming drama Dear Zoe.

Capshaw also happens to be Steven Spielberg’s step-daughter. She was just eight years old in 1984 when her mother (Kate Capshaw) starred in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, one of Steven Spielberg’s classic hits. At the time, Spielberg was involved with Amy Irving. After they married and subsequently divorced, he and Capshaw started a relationship. In 1991, they officially tied the knot, creating a blended family of entertainers.

Jessica Capshaw was in a Steven Spielberg movie, but it’s not her favorite

Jessica Capshaw had a small role in the 2002 action film Minority Report. The movie, headlined by Tom Cruise and based on a short story by Philip K. Dick, explores a dystopian future in which authorities arrest would-be murderers before they can commit their crimes.

Despite her appearance in this hit, it’s not Capshaw’s favorite Spielberg flick. While giving a video interview for People, Capshaw answered a series of questions she pulled from a vase. She didn’t even hesitate when asked about which of her famous step-father’s films was her fave: “My favorite Steven Spielberg film is E.T.”

Capshaw is definitely in good company. The 1982 adventure film features an adorable alien and one big-hearted kid’s efforts to help him escape from Earth. The Numbers reports that the film earned $793 million worldwide, making it the eighth-most profitable of Spielberg’s movies and the oldest title in the top 10. It also holds a special spot in Spielberg’s heart as the director has spoken out about how making the film — and working with a precocious 6-year-old Drew Barrymore — made him know he wanted to be a father.

Steven Spielberg has 7 children

Jessica Capshaw is Spielberg’s oldest child, but he has several other children. As Hollywood Life reports, Spielberg had one child from his first marriage, a son named Max Spielberg. Kate Capshaw adopted Theo Spielberg before her marriage to Steven Spielberg, and the director adopted Theo after he and Kate married. Spielberg and Kate Capshaw went to welcome four more children: Sasha Spielberg, Sawyer Spielberg, Mikaela Spielberg, and Destry Spielberg.

Jessica Capshaw is likely the most famous of the group. But several of the children have made inroads in entertainment. Sawyer Spielberg is an actor who appeared in the horror Honeydew. Sasha Spielberg is a solo musician and performs as one-half of the folk duo Wardell alongside her brother Theo Spielberg. Destry Spielberg is a model with a few acting credits. Mikaela Spielberg is an actor working in the adult film industry.

