Jessica More From ‘Below Deck Med’ Reflects on Pregnancy and Raising Her Baby Alone [Exclusive]

Jessica More from Below Deck Mediterranean had almost given up on the dream of becoming a mother. But during an exclusive interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, More said she was thrilled to learn she was pregnant and will give birth to a baby girl in a few short months.

“I’m really excited because I’ve always wanted to be a mother,” More said. “That’s been the number one thing. I was starting to accept the fact that maybe I’m not meant to have kids. So I’m glad [about the pregnancy].”

Jessica has had a healthy pregnancy and is feeling good

More is currently 30 weeks pregnant and is feeling pretty good. “I feel … tired,” she laughed. “I feel good, though.”

Jessica More | Photo Jessica More

“I feel like I can’t complain too much. My other friends that have had children said that I’m making pregnancy look really easy. And I’m like, really? Because I feel like I’m whining a lot. So I feel good. I’m just uncomfortable.”

“I had food aversions and to like perfumes and certain scents I couldn’t really handle, but I never actually got sick,” she added.

She cried when she found out she was having a girl

She also revealed that she cried upon learning she was having a daughter. “I thought for sure if you would have bet a million dollars to guess what gender it was, I thought for sure that it was a boy,” she said. “And when I found out, I cried for an hour. Not sad or disappointed … just shock.”

“I think I was so set that it was a boy. And I was a tomboy growing up, and I feel like it’s just easier for me to relate to boys. But then after an hour, it sunk in. I’m happier and more excited that it’s a girl now. As long as she’s healthy.”

Jessica More | Photo Jessica More

More plans to name her daughter Charli and shared the meaning behind the name. “That’s my dad’s name,” she shared. “And funny enough, I have a dog named Charli that’s with an ex of mine because I got to a point when I had my dog, I was like, I don’t know … maybe I’m never going to have kids. So I just named my dog Charli. I’ve always loved that name. And then I was like if have a girl I would name her Charli. That was the only name that I had picked out.”

Who is the father of Jessica More’s baby?

More hasn’t said much about her baby’s father. But she revealed that he is not a yachtie, or a current or former Below Deck cast member. And while she and the father of her child are no longer together, they plan to co-parent when Charli arrives.

“We’re not together, but we’ll be co-parenting,” she said. “He lives in Ft. Lauderdale. He’ll be a good dad.”

More admitted that becoming a father has been a little tougher on her ex. “It’s been a roller coaster for him,” she shared. “For me, I knew the second I found out, I didn’t really doubt that. So for him, I know it’s been stressful and confusing.”

More hopes that once the baby is born, any anxiety the father-to-be is experiencing melts away. “Once she’s here and it’s more real.”

Will Jessica More stay in yachting?

Even though More and her baby’s father plan to co-parent, she is essentially going to raise her child alone. She’ll have close friends in the delivery room. Plus More said her family will likely visit once the baby arrives.

But she also knows she’ll be a working mom and had to pivot away from yachting. “I was working for a hospitality group part-time. So it’s still been difficult and tricky to figure out,” she said. “I’m taking courses now to get my broker’s license. I had my real estate license in L.A. so I’m just going to get my real estate broker’s license for Florida.”

More also hopes to take a few months off from work after her daughter is born. “I’m done with work in a couple of weeks,” she said. “There’s so much I’ve done because I didn’t have a place here in Fort Lauderdale, so I had to get some stuff out of storage. It’s been a lot. I had to create a home along with figuring out work. It’s definitely been stressful. But I’m super blessed, so it all worked out.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Below Deck Med’: Jessica More Says Yachting Is ‘Toxic’ for Her and Wouldn’t Return to the Show