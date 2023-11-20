Jill Dillard didn't write a book because she hates her family. She insists she loves her parents and her siblings. Still, her relationship with some family members is pretty distant.

Jill Dillard made a difficult choice several years ago. The former reality TV star took a break from Duggar family life and entered therapy. Through that, Jill has set boundaries, disentangled herself from the ultra-conservative Christian ministry she was raised in, and penned a bestselling memoir about her upbringing. Those changes didn’t come cost-free. Jill’s connection to the Duggar family, including her siblings, has suffered. In a recent interview, Jill revealed that there are several siblings who she isn’t on the best terms with. Still, she’s taking it all in stride.

Jill Dillard revealed that some of her siblings don’t support her

In her recent appearance on the Ask Dr. Julie Hanks Podcast, Jill Dillard delved into her family relationships and where they stand right now. Jill has been pretty measured in how she responds to questions regarding her siblings, but she gets more open as time passes. During her chat with the podcaster, Jill revealed that she’d like to have a close relationship with all of her siblings, but some of those relationships are extremely distant at the moment.

Jill doesn’t harbor any ill will toward her siblings, including the ones who don’t agree with her choices. The best-selling author has made it clear in her book and several interviews that she hopes to eventually heal all of her familial relationships. Jill also stated that she affords her siblings a lot of grace because she knows how complicated their feelings are regarding their upbringing and religion.

Which Duggar siblings does Jill Dillard speak to, and which are more distant?

As she has pointed out, Jill Dillard has been careful not to throw any of her siblings under the bus. She won’t be sharing which siblings have iced her out and which have supported her. Still, Duggar family followers believe there are clues about which Duggars are on good terms with Jill Dillard and which do not.

It is impossible to ignore that Jill has mentioned Jessa Seewald and Jinger Vuolo by name but has avoided talking about Jana Duggar completely. Jinger and Jill have left behind the ultra-conservative Christian ministry they grew up in. Although still entrenched in Duggar family life, Jessa seems interested in maintaining relationships with the siblings close to her in age.

On the other hand, Jana appears to spend much of her time around the Duggar family compound and still appears deeply involved in the ministry. Still unmarried, some Duggar family followers think Jana might be the most judgemental of the group. Jedidiah Duggar hadn’t issued a direct statement about Jill Dillard but has liked comments criticizing his older sister.

James Duggar, who was in Jill’s buddy group, still appears to be in close contact with Jill. James is the only Duggar family member who attended Derick Dillard’s law school graduation. He has been pictured with the Dillards’ kids in the past.